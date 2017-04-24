Society's Child
George Carlin: 'Political correctness is fascism pretending to be manners'
YouTube
Sun, 01 Nov 2015 18:04 UTC
Reader Comments
Latest News
- George Carlin: 'Political correctness is fascism pretending to be manners'
- Emmanuel Clinton versus Marine LeTrump
- President Assad accuses Jordan of planning Syria invasion
- The Destruction of Syria Will Legitimize Israeli Land Grabs
- Two family dogs found decapitated, mutilated in Western Colorado
- Head of LafargeHolcim steps down over company's alleged 'tax payments' to Islamic State
- Medieval priest discovered in elaborate grave 700 years after his death
- Loathsome: Former Trump Campaign Chair who's a retired Judge arrested for child sex trafficking
- Russian captive flees from Colombia guerrillas by disarming, shooting his abductors
- Eruptions continues at Poas volcano in Costa Rica, 48 hours of continuous activity
- Medieval medical books could hold the recipe for new antibiotics
- Pentagon conducts more strikes in Yemen against 11 al-Qaeda members
- Trump commemorates Armenian massacre anniversary but doesn't use word 'genocide'
- World War One Battlefield tunnels discovered under Salisbury Plain
- UK government to invest millions in 'truly groundbreaking' self-driving car tech
- UKIP wants mandatory annual FGM checks on young girls & burka ban
- Beijing newspaper warns of retaliation if Trump takes swing at Chinese steel
- Frozen in time: Sailors looking for Northwest Passage in 1845 may be ID'ed by DNA
- SIPRI study: US military spending grew for first time in six years in 2016
- UK has one of highest rates of anti-Semitic offenses in the world - Israeli watchdog
- Emmanuel Clinton versus Marine LeTrump
- President Assad accuses Jordan of planning Syria invasion
- The Destruction of Syria Will Legitimize Israeli Land Grabs
- Head of LafargeHolcim steps down over company's alleged 'tax payments' to Islamic State
- Pentagon conducts more strikes in Yemen against 11 al-Qaeda members
- Trump commemorates Armenian massacre anniversary but doesn't use word 'genocide'
- Beijing newspaper warns of retaliation if Trump takes swing at Chinese steel
- SIPRI study: US military spending grew for first time in six years in 2016
- In latest populist betrayal, Trump executive order may unchain Wall Street greed
- The political dimension of hydrocarbon trade between Russia and Central Asia
- Partitioning the Middle East: A Roadmap to US-Israeli Hegemony
- Trial & Terror: Why the US 'quietly released' 400 people convicted on terrorism charges
- The Only Game in Town: US Deep State & the Business of 'Counter-Terrorism'
- The Russians are coming! No wait, it's the zombies! No, the Nazis are back!
- Hang-gliding terrorist gets his US citizenship revoked
- Saudi king returns perks to state employees, fires ministers and hires sons
- Senior Russian senator names top 3 idealogical threats to civilized world
- Tory government plans to remove the UK from certain human rights agreements
- Moscow calls OSCE patrol car blast 'likely a provocation' to undermine peace process in E. Ukraine
- Sanity check: Corbyn makes election pledge to end Syria airstrikes and push for peace process
- George Carlin: 'Political correctness is fascism pretending to be manners'
- Two family dogs found decapitated, mutilated in Western Colorado
- Loathsome: Former Trump Campaign Chair who's a retired Judge arrested for child sex trafficking
- Russian captive flees from Colombia guerrillas by disarming, shooting his abductors
- UKIP wants mandatory annual FGM checks on young girls & burka ban
- UK has one of highest rates of anti-Semitic offenses in the world - Israeli watchdog
- Classroom blast in Dagestan, Russia kills 1 child, injures 11
- Syrian mothers forced to watch as 116 children massacred by NATO-backed terrorists
- China's Alibaba billionaire warns of decades of pain and social upheaval
- Not just sexist, Fox News now facing lawsuits alleging racism
- Dashcam video mysteriously malfunctions just as cops start beating an 83 y.o. man
- Navy SEAL faces felony charges of molesting girl on camera, raping a woman and keeping stash of child porn
- RT crew & civilians tear-gassed during Paris protests
- Palestinian officials call for 'day of rage' for hundreds held without trial in Israeli prisons
- Study claims medical marijuana program 'could save US taxpayer $1bn
- Common sense not so common? 1 in 5 adults in the UK can't change a lightbulb or boil an egg
- Burned-out cars & police brutality: Videos show violence amid French election
- 'This is your brain on drugs' actress has something to say about the 'war on drugs' in epic new video
- March in solidarity with Palestinian hunger strikers turns violent after IDF fires steel-coated rubber bullets on protesters
- "Night of the Barricades": Protesters clash with riot police at post-vote demonstration in central Paris
- Medieval priest discovered in elaborate grave 700 years after his death
- World War One Battlefield tunnels discovered under Salisbury Plain
- Frozen in time: Sailors looking for Northwest Passage in 1845 may be ID'ed by DNA
- Scientists: Rare mother-of-pearl clouds may have inspired Munch's 'The Scream'
- Rare parchment of US Declaration discovered in England
- Stone carvings at Gobekli Tepe in Turkey confirm how comet struck Earth in 10,950BC
- Scientists confirm Flores Man 'hobbits' found in Indonesia not direct relatives of modern humans
- Ancient reptile tracks in the Pyrenees may point to a new type of footprint
- Brilliant Russian scholars unlock secret of mysterious Voynich manuscript - CIA, NSA, others tried and failed
- 24 years Ago Today: Chemical Weapons Used by US Government to Kill Women and Children in Waco, Texas
- Dragons of Siberia: Scientists reveal mythical creature also had a place in Russian folklore
- Egyptian archaeologists make major discovery in a centuries-old tomb near Luxor
- Dental fillings discovered in 13,000-year-old skeleton
- Why North Korea hates America
- WWII 'allies knew of Holocaust years before' finding concentration camps
- Gordon Cooper found sunken treasure from space and kept it secret until his deathbed
- The Korean War: Americans have forgotten what we did to North Korea
- Secret documents reveal that Allied powers knew about Holocaust over two years before discovery of concentration camps
- Long lost city found: Etzanoa of the great Wichita Nation
- Iranian archaeologists unearth 2,000 year old underground city near Samen
- Medieval medical books could hold the recipe for new antibiotics
- UK government to invest millions in 'truly groundbreaking' self-driving car tech
- The puppet masters of academia promoting GMOs and pesticides
- Naked mole-rats 'turn into plants' when deprived of oxygen
- If they don't have a cardboard box, cats will settle for a square drawn on the floor
- Bilingualism in children develops concurrently but independently
- Flu viruses decimated by South Indian frog mucus
- New atmospheric phenomenon discovered by SWARM satellites
- Elon Musk's new startup aims to merge human brains with computers in order to engage in consensual telepathy
- The past lives on: Scientists observed epigenetic memories being passed down for 14 generations
- Researchers' proposal may triple complexity of genetic code
- Earth from a billion miles away: Cassini captures amazing image
- 'Flying car' nails vertical take-off in stunning test run
- Zapping Islamic State: US Army tests drone-killing laser weapon
- Dramatic landslides on Ceres shed new light on dwarf planet
- Rare type Ia supernova discovery ushers in new era for cosmology
- Juno snaps stunning image of Jupiter's swirling clouds
- Study finds mega-fracking using massive volumes of water triggered earthquake swarms in British Columbia
- Chinese carmakers, Volkswagen and BMW roll out 'Tesla Killers'
- There's a dark secret lurking at the heart of AI technology: No one knows how it works
- Eruptions continues at Poas volcano in Costa Rica, 48 hours of continuous activity
- 'Ipo-ipo' waterspout filmed in Batangas, Philippines
- Two meters of new snow in Austrian Alps, most ever in second half of April
- Global power grids go down due to weak magnetosphere & Plasma electrification
- Minke whale euthanized after washing up in the Bronx, New York
- Photos of April snow in Turkish cities
- Evidence of Global Cooling: Eastern Europe still buried in snow during Spring
- Lightning bolt kills three horses in Giles County, Tennessee
- Algae toxin killing marine mammals along Southern California coast
- Stray dog unleashes terror, attacks 11 people in Chandigarh, India
- Dead minke whale found on beach in Harwich, Massachusetts
- Lightning strikes kill five in coastal districts of Bangladesh
- 7 notable weather events observed across United States this April
- Shallow magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits off Chile coast
- 91 wildfires burn in Florida; thousands evacuated
- Lightning bolt kills two in Meghalaya, India
- Europe's late spring freeze in photos
- Heavy snowfall leaves 1000 homes without electricity in western Serbia; up to a meter deep
- 50-foot snow drifts blocking route to Tioga Pass, California
- Rare 'pneumonia front' appears over Detroit River
- Loud, mysterious bang leads New South Wales residents to look toward the heavens
- Beach camera films bright meteor fireball over Dawlish, UK
- Bright meteor with house-shaking sound reported over Queensland, Australia
- Meteor seen shooting across North Carolina sky
- Trail of meteor fireball captured on camera over Plymouth, UK
- Meteor fireball captured over Rome, Italy
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Southern California skies
- Lyrid meteor shower to peak April 22
- April 2017: The month of 4 visible comets - Comet PanSTARRS (C/2015 ER61) brightens overnight
- Close pass by asteroid 2017 GM
- Social media lights up over meteor fireball in the night sky over Florida
- Huge 'potentially hazardous' asteroid hurtling towards Earth on April 19th
- Meteor fireball reported streaking across British Columbia; second in 2 weeks
- April Fools' Day comet, closest pass to Earth on record
- Another comet brightens and now visible in the Northern hemisphere
- Green comet flyby on April 1st
- Meteor fireball reported over Northeast U.S.
- Eyewitnesses wanted: did you see bright green meteor fireball in Irkutsk, Siberia?
- Meteor fireball streaks across U.S. East coast skies
- Large blue meteor fireball illuminates sky over Sweden
- For a tasty way to gut health, make your own probiotics
- Americans take too many prescription medications
- Dying 13 year old, Amelia Ferguson diagnoses her own HPV vaccine injury that stumped doctors
- Hops herb helps fights breast cancer & menopause symptoms
- Walking is better than caffeine for a afternoon pick-me-up
- Vaccine failure: Merck being sued for shingles vaccine that causes the affliction it's supposed to prevent
- Paradigm shift? RFK Jr. questions vaccine safety in surprisingly, attack-free tv interview
- Childhood cancer up 13% in the last 20 years
- Court orders EPA to close loophole that exempted factory farms from pollutant reporting
- 5 ways corrective lenses break down your eyesight and how to improve your vision naturally
- Homeoprophylaxis: A safe and effective way to treat and prevent infectious disease
- The risks of calcium overload
- Google wants to map human health, seeks 10,000 volunteers for invasive screening
- Sunflower seeds frequently contaminated with aflatoxin
- Eating clean, unprocessed foods is now a dangerous "cult," declares idiotic mainstream media (with a little help from the dirty dairy industry)
- The evolution of Big Pharma's profit machine
- Medical freedom & informed consent under attack: Federal grants come with vaccine mandates
- Chasing the Dragon: Documentary provides raw look at opioid crisis
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Yoga Demystified
- Diet soft drinks triples stroke & dementia risk compared to normal daily cola habit - study
- If IQ doesn't truly reflect intelligence, what does?
- The numerous tactics that narcissists, sociopaths and psychopaths use to manipulate and silence you
- The scientific basis for hypnosis is starting to be uncovered
- The power of your hands: Ancient Japanese healing technique for rapid stress relief
- Reunited in time: 'My son says he was Lou Gehrig in a past life'
- How to solve your nature deficit when you live in the city
- Want to keep your mental edge in older age? Challenge your brain early in life
- Epiphany learning: Researchers discover a way to track 'aha' moments
- Intentional mind-wandering is beneficial to our brains and our futures
- Your brain is not a computer
- Non-focused attention: Childrens' perceived limitations are actually a strength
- How the eyes communicate emotion
- Addressing loneliness in children can prevent a lifetime of loneliness in adults
- How to avoid the Amygdala hijack
- Positive relationships: The common denominator of happiness
- Paying attention: What adults can learn from young children
- Depression now the number one cause of disability in the world
- Emotional sea level - the balancing point
- What is the best strategy for attaining empathy?
- Racist babies? Infants prefer to learn from adults of their own skin color
- After a cancelled TED talk, former CIA physicist exposes the reality of remote viewing
- Italian man granted divorce after claiming wife 'possessed by devil'
- Strange, loud 'siren or vacuum' sound recorded in Monument, Colorado
- Canadian UFO survey: Seven First Nations among those reporting mysterious lights in 2016
- Tom DeLonge of Blink 182 on why UFO research just might save mankind
- Alien-obsessed Brazilian student disappears, leaving behind room full of strange writings (VIDEO)
- Elon Musk: "If there are super intelligent aliens, they're probably already observing us"
- From lights in the sky to 'little people': Seeking the supernatural in Western Alaska
- Two UFO experts say California is the top state with most UFO sightings
- Prominent Ufologist Stanton Friedman: 'Aliens are here and will quarantine us'
- UFO reported in Gulf of Mexico: OSV engineer and 4 others saw large craft hovering near rig
- Missing 411: How 1,600 people went missing from public lands without a trace
- Linda Moulton Howe interview with UFO whistleblower: Ex-US Naval officer 'saw entrance to secret alien base in Antarctica'
- Weird geometric pattern etched into Iceland's largest lake baffles locals
- Why is the UFO question asked by so few in the mainstream media?
- 'Beyond our knowledge'? Scientist claims crop circles are hidden messages left by aliens or human time travelers
- 'Ghosts', bad vibes drive Brazil's president from official residence in capitol
- US Exorcists: Demonic Activity on the Rise
- El Chupacabra? Mysterious 'beast' thought to be roaming Scottish Highlands stripping all the flesh off sheep and eating them
- Retired Air Force Colonel spills the beans on UFO contact with Apollo 13 mission
- Breaking: Putin wins French presidential election, promises to annex baguettes
- Russian warplanes are terrorizing international airspace!
- Fish Finger for MP: Breaded finger of cod running against Lib Dem leader Tim Farron in June election
- American geographical knowledge needs to improve before dropping bombs!
- France cancels election!!! Media crowns Putin next French Emperor
- Saskatchewan ranchers surprised to find cattle herd following behind beaver
- North Korea unveils latest secret weapon - stealth bomber
- 'Hand of the Kremlin'? Out of 11 French Presidential Candidates, 7 'Pro-Putin'
- April the giraffe gives birth as massive global audience watches live (VIDEO)
- Reasonable request for impartial investigation into Idlib gas attack shows why Russia and Iran are so dangerous
- Libor-fixing scandal will be ignored without delay, pledges government
- Russian scandal completely obliterated after missile strike
- Sweating, shaking pharmaceutical CEO says he can stop profiting off opioid epidemic anytime he wants
- Lavrov accused of microaggression after assuming Tillerson's gender identity
- Lavrov's April Fools' Day prank - CNN can't take a joke
- Polar bear sighted 'praying' at the foot of a cross
- In this age of information manipulation in overdrive, not even the quick brown fox and lazy dog are safe
- Moron decides to tease enormous alligator dressed as a T-Rex
- Eau de kitty: Perfume maker debuts kitten fur fragrance
- 'Get yourself away!' Queen's Guardsman loses it over pain-in-the-neck tourist
Quote of the Day
History will have to record that the greatest tragedy of this period of social transition was not the strident clamor of the bad people, but the appalling silence of the good people.
Recent Comments
Jack, only if people become comfortable with big brother watching/controlling/taking everything will your internet/robotic utopia become a...
Lying sack of shite he is. Every week we have a new example of how the people have had the wool pulled firmly over their eyes. I was willing to...
"came out of nowhere" Reminds me of Obama. "former banker" Sound the alarm. Abort mission. If people have been paying attention in recent years,...
Spinzbegen is 3hour flight from Oslo ... £660 return from Heathrow .... Hope they all fall into a crevice though
Good article, but they didn't state if you are supposed to do the eye exercises with glasses on or off.
George Carlin: 'Political correctness is fascism pretending to be manners'Political Correctness: Based on the non-existent "right" to not be offended.