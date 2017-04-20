Society's Child
Harsh economic realities: Millennials are having a hard time transitioning into adulthood
Safia Samee Ali
NBC
Thu, 20 Apr 2017 10:14 UTC
NBC
Instead, at 21, he found himself out of school, living with his parents, and "stuck" working as a manager at a fast food restaurant scraping to make hand-to-mouth.
Launching into adulthood has been tricky, he said.
"It became too difficult financially to be in school and not working," says Kaylor, who dropped out of Lincoln Christian University, in Illinois, after one semester because of a money crunch. "And without schooling, you can't get a job that you can survive on, so I had to move back home," he said.
It's a scenario that has become far too common, according to a new census report out Wednesday that reveals staggering statistics on millennials and their journey to independence.
For one, the report shows young men like Kaylor, who makes less than $22,000, have fallen by the wayside when it comes to income.
"In 1975, only 25 percent of men aged 25 to 34 had incomes of less than $30,000 per year. By 2016, that share rose to 41 percent of young men," according to the report.
"That is a product of a shrinking blue-collar economy," said Anthony Carnevale, director of the Center on Education and the Workforce, a non-profit institute at Georgetown University.
Traditionally, men occupied most positions in industries such as manual labor and construction work. With those mostly gone, male wages have been hit harder than "women who started off behind" but excelled in school and college, Carnevale said.
Men are "more easily drawn away from schooling by blue-collar jobs because they pay $20,000 to $25,000 out of high school," he said. Even though that job may not be there in ten years and will never pay more than that, he said.
But the issue goes beyond men when it comes to what many may perceive as a failure to launch.
In 2015, one-third or about 24 million young adults, ranging from 18 to 34, lived with their parents, according to the report.
"Living in an independent household is expensive and the ability to do so hinges, in part, on young adults' economic resources as well as the costs of rent and home-ownership," the report stated.
While 81 percent of those who live at home are either working or going to school, one in four between 25 to 34 are "idle, meaning they are not in school and do not work" the report stated.
"These individuals may be temporarily not working or not in school, but that doesn't mean they are permanently out of the workforce," said Jessica McManus Warnell, a professor at the University of Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business.
After getting a bachelor's and master's degree, 27-year-old Yvonne Juris also didn't expect to be unemployed and living with her parents.
Two years out of school, she hasn't been able to find a job that would cover her basic bills, which includes a hefty student loan payment, she said.
"Recently I was offered $500 a month, but I negotiated to $700 a month," she said, adding that she thinks employers may be unwilling to offer better wages because they feel they can "exploit desperation."
"I thought my life would be very different," she said. "Now it just feels like it is out of my control."
The perception that millennials are not doing enough to help themselves or are lazy is inaccurate, Warnell said.
They do want to work but are trying to figure out how to go about it in a job market with much different demands and expectations, she said.
"The onramp to middle class takes a lot longer than it did before," Carnevale said.
In the past, you could get by with a high school degree and survive on your own, but that's just not the case anymore, he said. The price of adulthood involve high education costs and housing costs that were previously not a barrier.
"These individuals are the first to go through new demands in a drastically different job force than from one generation prior," he said. So it's no surprise the transition has been bumpy for many.
But one thing that can be done, according to Warnell, is to change the education structure.
"Schools should do more, by not just teaching principles and concepts but the application of these principles and concepts," she said.
This concept should be applied not just to advanced academic institutions but also high schools, she said.
Young people today have not only witnessed a global economic crash overseen by previous generations, but they grew up observing a world of work that is no longer applicable, according to Carnevale.
For 21-year-old Kaylor, the path is still unclear as he figures out how to propel himself into independence — something he's still figuring out.
"I don't know what the solution is, I'm no expert," he said. "But I'm trying to do whatever I can to get myself in a better situation."
Comment: Unfortunately it's not just the economy that is causing this unprecedented 'failure to launch'. Millennialls have a reputation for being narcissistic and entitled, shallow, obsessed with technology and social media and unable to cope with reality. For more information on the phenomenon, listen to the Health & Wellness Show: The Millennial Syndrome: Why they gotta be like that?
Reader Comments
The job market is insane. Thanks to the psychos control of everything hardly anyone who hasn't spent 300k on indoctrination of a college gets paid a real living wage...The wages are the same now as the were in the 80's. A construction worker actually makes less now.
Its so sad. People selling their lives so cheaply because they have no alternative if they want the luxury of living in a house and eating. And that's what they are doing working a 9-5, is selling their day to some company. They get the leftover 13hrs, exhausted. Throw in gas, car costs, waking up early and constantly being tired etc. and its pure slavery. To top that off, the criminal enterprise in Washington taking 1/3 of whatever meager amount they make so they can spend it killing people and living high off the hog themselves why lying with every breath they can muster.
If you have the misfortune of being born without the want or skill to play the money game, and miss higher indoctrination in a college, you pretty much are screwed into the above. You have to be entrepreneurial, predatory or a just a robot out of college to meet some financial success here.
Thank you, all you miserable rose scented soft and pasty asses from the past and present who think you are descended from the gods, or other rich psychos Ill gotten family wealth for making what could be a wonderful living experience for everyone into a daily hell dominated by worries of missing money. Thank you for hoarding all the numbers in a computer called money to yourselves. We hope you are enjoying your short stay here on the backs of US, because you gotta lot of paying up to do when you go onto the next level of existence (if you actually do so and have a soul) which is doubtful.
Rothschilds will be born broke working at a fast food joint in the sky with the rest of the family. Or a tannery in India for the better of them. Rockerfellers are already is washing dishes in hell contemplating on how terribly greedy they were and how they could have done so damn much more for their brethren.
But I digress, they most likely don't have souls and wont be moving on, so actually this IS all they have. Maybe they have a right to be greedy after all...
I believe in reincarnation and Karma. So it's pleasant to think about all the "elite" corporate monsters and vile politicians coming back to lower stations. Reaping the fruit of their misdeeds in this life. But that doesn't make it any easier today.
They've really pulled a fast one on everyone by robbing the majority of the people's wealth while keeping them distracted and divided by the media's bread and circus.
Amen bro
Or is that Amen Ra...?
lol
Actually I don't believe they will die per-se, too much money. They are most likely gonna stick their corrupt and ugly consciousness into a new body... New face, same a$$hole.
