"I heard a big boom. I couldn't tell if it was a gunshot or what."Shaniqua Stephens had just watched her 13-year-old son take out the trash Monday evening when she heard a noise. "I just knew that it was something that was wrong," she said.Thirteen-year-old Malachi Hemphill was live on the social media site Instagram handling the gun when it went off. He was rushed to Grady Hospital where he died.Forest Park Police said they responded at about 10:40 p.m.Stephens said it was an accident and not an intentional suicide.Several of his friends were watching when the shooting happened. Stephens said they rushed to her house afterward.She has been told that someone asked why he didn't have a clip in the gun and told him to put a clip in the gun. "As he put the clip in the gun, that is when the gun went off," she said.She was told he got the gun from a friend who got it from someone else. Detectives said they are consulting with the Clayton County D.A.'s office, and depending on where their investigation leads, criminal charges are a possibility.She said it was hard to keep track of his activities on social media even though she and her husband Ernest monitored his profiles often. Both said they tried their best to know where their kids were and who they were friends with. They worked to be role models for their children, but said the wrong influence outside the home and a parent's eye can still lead to tragedy.Officials at Babb Middle School, where Malachi was a 7th-grade student, have brought in grief counselors to assist students.