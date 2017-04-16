© Photo illustration by Darrow.



I. BUZZING FLIES

VIDEO: The Trump Presidency Is Already in Trouble

II. "I DIDN'T ASK FOR THIS"

VIDEO: Steve Bannon, the Shadow PresidentIII. BATTLE OF THE BRANDS

VIDEO: Jared Kushner, Adviser to the President





© Map by Mark Nerys.



IV. PLAYING THE HERO

"ANYONE WHO WORKS FOR [TRUMP] AND BECOMES VICTIM TO UNFOUNDED HUBRIS WILL QUICKLY BE TAKEN DOWN TO SIZE."

V. A HANNITY-COULTER LOVE CHILD

VI. SURVIVOR

VIDEO: Kellyanne Conway, the Trump Whisperer?





VII. CONSERVATIVE "PUNDETTE"

VIII. A SLICK AND SILKY GLOSS

IX. UTTERLY TRANSACTIONAL

VIDEO: Ivanka Trump, the First Daughter





He could cure cancer tomorrow and these people would still hate him—including the editor of your magazine



X. "ALL YOU HAVE IS A SCRAMBLE"