Bashar Assad negotiated safe passage for thousands of civilians trapped in towns held by jihadists. Probably so he can gas them later? Yeah, "Sure".
Someone please text message Nikki Haley on WhatsApp — we need an emergency Security Council meeting right now.
Yes, Assad has done it again
: He's "begun a coordinated population swap of tens of thousands of people from four besieged towns".
Last week Assad allegedly dropped giant sarin bombs on beautiful little babies. Today he's negotiating the safe passage of thousands of civilians. This is some serious 11D chess. What will Assad do next?
We don't know. But we do know that Donald Trump told Fox News that Assad is an "animal" — so we're assuming Syria's president is rescuing these civilians because he wants to eat them; children first because they are the most tender.
Russia Insider calls on Matthew Rycroft and all other defenders of the civilized world to stop this mass atrocity.
As a fun side note, guess which bulwark of democracy is vouching for the head-chopping jihadists in this deal? Yes: Qatar.
It's easy to vouch for the terrorists when you are the terrorists. That's one of Newton's Laws.
Comment:
Thousands of Syrians were bused out
of their towns on Friday in the first stage of a widely criticized population transfer that reflects the relentless segregation of Syrian society along political and sectarian lines.
The coordinated evacuations delivered war-weary fighters and residents from two years of siege and hunger, but moved the country closer to a division of its national population by loyalty and sect.
As diplomacy in Moscow focused on the U.S. airstrikes targeting Syria, more than 2,350 people were bused out of the twin rebel-held towns of Madaya and Zabadani near Damascus, and another 5,000 from the pro-government towns of Foua and Kfraya in the country's north.
"There was no heating, no food, nothing to sustain our lives. We left so that God willing (the siege) may ease on those who remain," said Ahmad Afandar, a 19-year-old evacuee from Madaya whose parents stayed behind.
Madaya and Zabadani, once summer resorts to Damascus, have been shattered under the cruelty of government siege. The two towns rebelled against Damascus' authority in 2011 when demonstrations swept through the country demanding the end of President Bashar Assad's rule.
Residents were reduced to hunting rodents and eating the leaves off trees. Photos of children gaunt with hunger shocked the world and gave new urgency to U.N. relief operations in Syria.
'Baby-Killing Sarin Bomber' Bashar Assad Negotiates Safe Passage for Thousands of Civilians Trapped in Towns Held by JihadistsBashar Assad negotiated safe passage for thousands of civilians trapped in towns held by jihadists. Probably so he can gas them later? Yeah, "Sure". Someone please text message Nikki Haley on...