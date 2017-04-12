© Joshua Roberts / Reuters

President Donald Trump has called Syria's president an "animal," accusing him of attacking his own people with chemical weapons, However, despite the missile strike Trump ordered in response, he told Fox News that the US is not going to war there.he added.He claimed that evenTrump says he immediately called US Defense Secretary James Mattis after reports emerged about the incident in Idlib province.he said.The US has repeatedly accused Moscow of supporting Assad, claiming that Russia bears part of the responsibility for his actions.On April 7, the US fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian Army's Shayrat Airbase. The strike was ordered by Trump in response to an alleged chemical attack in the town of Khan Shaykhun that occurred on April 4.The Syrian Army slammed Washington's attack asclaiming that it makes the US a partner of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) and other terrorist organizations.In the meantime, the White House has been sending mixed signals concerning Syria and Assad. Earlier in April, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hinted that Assad's resignation, which the Obama administration considered a prerequisite for settling the Syrian crisis, was no longer of interest to Washington.he said.However, just days after the suspected chemical attack, Tillerson signaled a change of heart, sayingto form an international coalition that would seek to remove the Syrian president from power.he told a press briefing on April 6.Russia has repeatedly stated that it wants to see a peaceful solution for the Syrian conflict.