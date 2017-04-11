Society's Child
LGBTQ SJWs fear the arrival of Chick-fil-A restaurant on campus
David Krayden
The Daily Caller
Tue, 11 Apr 2017 21:42 UTC
The Daily Caller
Tue, 11 Apr 2017 21:42 UTC
Campus Reform reports.
It's not about the chicken sandwiches but the fact that the corporation had the temerity to support traditional marriage during the same-sex marriage debate.
Now student senators at the university say they can't abide a Chick-fil-A location at their school and are trying to cancel plans for the restaurant to open in the fall.
Chick-fil-A has been the subject of chickophobic protests from gay-friendly politicians and liberal activists everywhere since its president, Dan Cathy, acknowledged that it had donated money to organizations opposed to changing the traditional definition of marriage.
That's never yesterday's news to the LGBT crowd. So Duquesne University Student Senator Niko Martini proposed a resolution at the March 26 student government association meeting to stop the arrival of conservative fast food before its too late.
"Chick-fil-A has a questionable history on civil rights and human rights," Martini told The Duquesne Duke. "I think it's imperative [that] the university chooses to do business with organizations that coincide with the [university's] mission and expectations they give students regarding diversity and inclusion.'
That resolution failed but the student government did agree to another resolution that would allow for a "vetting process" of the new restaurant.
Martini's campaign has been embraced by the university's Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) where Martini is a member of the executive board. The GSA says Chick-fil-A poses a clear and present danger to the group's "safe place" on campus.
"I've tried very hard within the last semester and a half to promote this safe environment for the LGBTQ community. So I fear that with the Chick-fil-A being in Options [an on-campus food fair] that maybe people will feel that safe place is at risk," GSA president Rachel Coury said.
She suggested it would be a "big deal" if "someone could make a statement to eliminate the fear of being marginalized by having this business on campus."
Student government president Olivia Erickson did make a big deal of the matter, saying she takes "this concern very seriously," and is "working on gathering students' opinions and getting all the facts we can so we can make the best decision."
Ironically, Chick-fil-A is only coming to Duquesne because a student survey asked for more chicken dinner options on campus.
According to the report: "More than 245 college campuses around the country...have successfully brought Chick-fil-A onto their campuses," said executive director of auxiliary services Scott Richards. 'Now, our students will have the opportunity to enjoy the brand on our campus..."
It's not about the chicken sandwiches but the fact that the corporation had the temerity to support traditional marriage during the same-sex marriage debate.
Now student senators at the university say they can't abide a Chick-fil-A location at their school and are trying to cancel plans for the restaurant to open in the fall.
Chick-fil-A has been the subject of chickophobic protests from gay-friendly politicians and liberal activists everywhere since its president, Dan Cathy, acknowledged that it had donated money to organizations opposed to changing the traditional definition of marriage.
That's never yesterday's news to the LGBT crowd. So Duquesne University Student Senator Niko Martini proposed a resolution at the March 26 student government association meeting to stop the arrival of conservative fast food before its too late.
"Chick-fil-A has a questionable history on civil rights and human rights," Martini told The Duquesne Duke. "I think it's imperative [that] the university chooses to do business with organizations that coincide with the [university's] mission and expectations they give students regarding diversity and inclusion.'
That resolution failed but the student government did agree to another resolution that would allow for a "vetting process" of the new restaurant.
Martini's campaign has been embraced by the university's Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) where Martini is a member of the executive board. The GSA says Chick-fil-A poses a clear and present danger to the group's "safe place" on campus.
"I've tried very hard within the last semester and a half to promote this safe environment for the LGBTQ community. So I fear that with the Chick-fil-A being in Options [an on-campus food fair] that maybe people will feel that safe place is at risk," GSA president Rachel Coury said.
She suggested it would be a "big deal" if "someone could make a statement to eliminate the fear of being marginalized by having this business on campus."
Student government president Olivia Erickson did make a big deal of the matter, saying she takes "this concern very seriously," and is "working on gathering students' opinions and getting all the facts we can so we can make the best decision."
Ironically, Chick-fil-A is only coming to Duquesne because a student survey asked for more chicken dinner options on campus.
According to the report: "More than 245 college campuses around the country...have successfully brought Chick-fil-A onto their campuses," said executive director of auxiliary services Scott Richards. 'Now, our students will have the opportunity to enjoy the brand on our campus..."
Comment: Crap food on campus is just fine, just don't have a differing opinion on gay marriage. Here's the ingredients of
Chick-fil-A's deluxe sandwich:
chicken (whole breast filet, seasoning [salt, monosodium glutamate, sugar, spices, paprika], seasoned coater [enriched bleached wheat flour {with malted barley flour, niacin, iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid}, sugar, salt, monosodium glutamate, nonfat milk, leavening {baking soda, sodium aluminum phosphate, monocalcium phosphate}, spice, soybean oil, color {paprika}], milk wash [water, nonfat milk, egg], peanut oil [fully refined peanut oil, with Dimethylpolysiloxane, an anti-foam agent added]), bun (bleached, enriched wheat flour [wheat flour, barley malt, niacin, iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid], water, sugar, yeast, soybean oil, wheat gluten, salt, vinegar, calcium sulfate, citric acid, ascorbic acid, enzymes), butter oil (soybean oil, palm oil, salt, natural butter flavor and beta carotene for color), tomatoes, American cheese (cheddar cheese [milk, cheese culture, salt, microbial enzymes], milkfat, water, sodium citrate, salt, sodium phosphate, sorbic acid as preservative, oleoresin paprika [color], annatto [color]), lettuce, pickle (cucumbers, water, vinegar, salt, calcium chloride, alum, potassium sorbate [preservatives], natural flavors, polysorbate 80, yellow 5, blue 1).Protest that!
Reader Comments
Lol! Oh my God that's just too funny! The mentality of these people just blows my mind. It's like a gang of toddlers in adult bodies.
"Gender is in everything; everything has its masculine and feminine princibles
Gender manifests on all Planes."
-The Kybalion
Gender manifests on all Planes."
-The Kybalion
Bubble wrap and Q isn't Q a character from Star Trek TNG. I have never had a Chick-fil-A so honestly my system has never had to adjust to it or it's effects. LOL!
Bubble wrap and Q isn't Q a character from Star Trek TNG. I have never had a Chick-fil-A so honestly my system has never had to adjust to it or it's effects. LOL!
I thought I was reading a Monty Python sketch...then I read the comments...phew.....
They should support chick fil a because after all of the genetic modification their chickens are a different gender.
LGBTQ SJWs fear the arrival of Chick-fil-A restaurant on campusSome students at Pittsburgh's Duquesne University live in "fear" of the arrival of a Chick-fil-A fast-food restaurant to their college's food fair, Campus Reform reports. It's not about the...