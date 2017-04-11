© VoltairenetTV

Militants took advantage of the US missile strike on a Syrian airbase and attacked the government army from the south-western direction. All their attacks were repelled, over 150 terrorists were killed, chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi said at a news briefing on Tuesday."Having taken advantage of the US cruise missile strike on the Shai'rat airbase, used by Syrian aviation for actions near Hama and Palmyra, terrorists launched counter-attacks against government troops from the south-western direction.," Rudskoi said.