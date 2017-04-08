© Stephanie Keith / Reuters
People participate in a demonstration against the recent U.S. strike in Syria, in New York, U.S., April 7, 2017.
Hundreds of protesters gathered in cities across the US to speak out against President Donald Trump's missile strikes on a Syrian airbase. Despite the demonstrations being mostly peaceful, there were arrests.

"Emergency" protests were held Friday in at least a dozen US cities. They were largely organized on social media by the Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (ANSWER) Coalition, which called the US assertion that the Syrian government carried out attacks on its own people "unsubstantiated" and demanded an independent investigation.


New York City

In downtown Manhattan, protesters gathered at Trump Tower and Union Square. Footage shared on Twitter shows one protester being arrested, following police warnings against blocking traffic and sidewalks. There were multiple unconfirmed reports of multiple arrests.





Los Angeles



Jacksonville

Six people were arrested in Jacksonville, Florida, after protesters against the Syria strike clashed with counter-demonstrators, according to WFOX. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reportedly confirmed three arrested for inciting a riot, while three others were handcuffed for battery on a law enforcement officer.



Boston


Chicago


Dallas


District of Columbia

In Washington, DC, protesters gathered outside the White House with signs, reading, "No War on Syria."


San Francisco


Seattle


ANSWER is calling for protests to continue through the weekend to "demand an end to the US war against Syria."