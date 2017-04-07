Puppet Masters
US establishment breaks Trump's pledges in ten weeks — PM Medvedev
TASS
Fri, 07 Apr 2017 20:20 UTC
"Right after his (Trump's) election I said that all will depend on how quickly the existing machine of power will break Trump's election pledges," Medvedev said on his page in a social network. "It needed ten weeks."
"By taking this military action (strikes against targets in Syria) the US administration has proved its extreme dependence on the opinion of the Washington establishment, which the new president criticized so strongly in his inauguration speech," Medvedev said.
In his opinion, the US administration showed its intention to take a hard line against Syria's legitimate authorities.
"Instead of acting on its frequently reiterated pledge to conduct joint war on the arch foe - the Islamic State (a terrorist group outlawed in Russia) the Trump administration has shown that it will conduct all-out struggle against Syria's legitimate government," Medvedev said. "That it will be doing so in defiance of international law, without approval from the United Nations. In violation of its own procedures that require Congress should be notified of a military operation which is in no way connected with an attack against the United States. On the brink of combat clashes with Russia."
Two US ships in the small hours of April 7 launched 59 cruise missiles Tomahawk against a military airdrome in Syria's Homs province. The missile attack was presented as retaliation for alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria's Idlib province on April 4. The US leadership argues that planes carrying chemical weapons had taken off from that air base but it has failed to present any proof. In Russia, the strike against the Syrian base has been interpreted as an act of aggression against a sovereign state and a violation of international law.
Comment: Killary crawls out of her hole, calls for U.S. to "take out Assad's airfields", Trump obliges, bombs Syrian airbase with 50+ Tomahawks
Reader Comments
They finally found his 'sweet spot'... maybe all before was just some in-house teasing to sweeten the game? At least Trump has proven himself worthy of being the same as all before him.... safety in numbers, no? The WW3 game is still in play for the SG's massive population reduction, no? So far Russia has failed to take the bait, but sooner or later they simply can't resist.... when they get an offer they can't refuse, and China will discover that it can't afford to stay in the shadows much longer... or they will be the last man standing when the spotlight hits them... with no one left to lean on.... sooner or later you have to take a stand.
US establishment breaks Trump's pledges in ten weeks — PM MedvedevRussian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has remarked that it took the machine of power in the United States just ten weeks to "break" President Donald Trump's election pledges. "Right after his...