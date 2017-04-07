© Yekaterina Shtukina/Russian Government Press Office/TASS

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has remarked that it took the machine of power in the United States just ten weeks to "break" President Donald Trump's election pledges."Right after his (Trump's) election I said that all will depend on how quickly the existing machine of power will break Trump's election pledges," Medvedev said on his page in a social network. "It needed ten weeks.""By taking this military action (strikes against targets in Syria) the US administration has proved its extreme dependence on the opinion of the Washington establishment, which the new president criticized so strongly in his inauguration speech," Medvedev said.In his opinion, the US administration showed its intention to take a hard line against Syria's legitimate authorities."Instead of acting on its frequently reiterated pledge to conduct joint war on the arch foe - the Islamic State (a terrorist group outlawed in Russia) the Trump administration has shown that it will conduct all-out struggle against Syria's legitimate government," Medvedev said. "That it will be doing so in defiance of international law, without approval from the United Nations. In violation of its own procedures that require Congress should be notified of a military operation which is in no way connected with an attack against the United States. On the brink of combat clashes with Russia."Two US ships in the small hours of April 7 launched 59 cruise missiles Tomahawk against a military airdrome in Syria's Homs province. The missile attack was presented as retaliation for alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria's Idlib province on April 4. The US leadership argues that planes carrying chemical weapons had taken off from that air base but it has failed to present any proof. In Russia, the strike against the Syrian base has been interpreted as an act of aggression against a sovereign state and a violation of international law.