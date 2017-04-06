A message of both peace and strength.Dear President Trump,I want to address this letter to you personally. Even if you do not see it, I can assure you that many of your supporters, well wishers and admirers will see it.I supported your campaign for a number of reasons, but first and foremost, it was your honest, straight forward and pragmatic anti-war/anti-interventionist message that struck a chord with me.Wouldn't it be wonderful to make America great again and to let the world prosper or fail according to its own virtues, faults and abilities? You said this throughout the campaign and during your beautiful inauguration speech.I am well aware that you have many political enemies. Not since the Civil War, did an American President face so much, pugnacious, vicious and mean spirited opposition. It is unfair to you, your supporters, the essence of democracy and to the US Constitution.I realise that at this very moment you may be making the most difficult decision any leader has to make, whether or not to go to war with another nation.I realise also that you were distraught by pictures of wounded children in Syria. I was too. But the people responsible for this atrocity were not those wearing uniforms of the Syrian Arab Republic, they are the same barbarous terrorists that wish the same kind of death and torture to all Americans and to the wider civilised world. The people who committed this terrible act are the same terrorists you spoke so forcefully about crushing during your campaign and in that you had my full support and still do.If you resist the calls to go to war, you will go down in history as one of the greatest Presidents in modern American history. If you do the opposite, you will be no different than your failed, loser recent predecessors and I don't want that to happen.You encouraged people like me to dream big during your inspirational campaign and dream big I did. I dreamed of an America leading by example rather than by force, I dreamed of renewed values, renewed economic growth and good will towards mankind. It is as powerful as a message as I've ever heard from any political leader in any country.Please sir, do not betray this message, do not betray your supporters, do not betray yourself and do not betray your country that you love so.Say no to a messy, useless, tragic war in a Middle East that your rightly said America should have never got involved in.If you do this you will not only make America great again, you will make the world safe again.Respectfully,Adam Garrie