© The Hill



Following pressure from Democrats and Republicans, House Intelligence Committee ChairThe Californian Republican congressman said he isThe decision will also affect the committee's probe into alleged possible interactions between Moscow and Trump campaign staffers.The probe will now be conducted by congressional members Michael Conaway (R, Texas), Trey Gowdy (R, South Carolina), and Tom Rooney (R, Florida).Declaring the charges against him "false claims," Nunes said he intends to speak with the Ethics Office as soon as possible.House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement thatand that he supports the chair's decision to step aside from the probe. He added that he is confident the temporary head, Rep. Conaway, will conduct a "professional investigation into Russia and follow the facts." Ryan called the ethics probe of Nunesadding that Nunes stepped away because he wants to clear himself without holding up the Intelligence Committee.from the panel's investigation into Russia, following the revelations thatNunes told reporters in March after the meeting with the source that President Trump or his closest associates may have beenThe revelation that Nunes had viewed intelligence materials on White House grounds the day before bolstering the administration's case -- fueled damaging speculation that he was acting on instructions of the president.is running one of the three investigations into alleged Russian interference in the election, and possible ties between Trump associates and Russia.is running its own inquiry, while thehas carried out a broad counterintelligence investigation since July 2016.