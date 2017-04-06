It's the latest confirmation that in the Donbass on the Kiev side the largest number of mercenaries represent Georgia.** At the same time, it turns out that the Georgian mercenaries are literally pushing the Ukrainian army toward action.Thus, in an interview with the Ukrainian news portal Obozrevatel,According to some reports,According to Kedelashvili,The Georgian mercenary had nothing to say about why the Ukrainian security forces, trying to "clean the Donbass of the occupiers," still actively bombard and continue to shell the peaceful neighborhoods of the cities of the Donetsk Peoples Repubic and the Lugansk Peoples Republic.The publication Polyekspert quotes the comment of Boris Podoprigora, former deputy commander of the unified grouping of forces in the North Caucasus. According to the expert, the Ukrainian forces are clearly raring for combat, trying to justify their activities and plans by allegedly fighting with the Russian army.From the comment of the expert:At the same time, Boris Podoprigora notes that the statements of the Georgian mercenary about the forthcoming provocation in the Donbass "can not be ignored."