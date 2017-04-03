Society's Child
UPDATE: Terror attack in Russia: Two explosions on St Petersburg Metro - 10 people reported dead, 50 injured
RT
Mon, 03 Apr 2017 11:26 UTC
Preliminary reports indicate that some 10 people may have been killed and 20 injured in the blast, news agencies said citing sources close to the investigation.
The incident reportedly happened at the Sennaya station of the northwestern Russian city's underground transit system.
The local rescue services told TASS they were responding to the report of the smoke, but could not provide any details. At least eight stations of the metro have been closed for passengers.
Some of the images show several bodies lying next to the damaged car, with blood apparently spilt on a bench. RIA Novosti said evacuation of people from the affected area was underway.
The metro management said they received reports of an explosion inside the car, possibly of an improvised explosive device. Photos taken near the Sennaya Ploshchad station entry showed firefighter vehicles involved in responding to the emergency.
RT Updates:
The explosion happened as the train was travelling between the stations Tekhnologichesky Institut and Sennaya Ploshchad of the St. Petersburg Metro, the National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) confirmed.
Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova said there were 47 victims of the blast and gave the number of fatalities as 10. She said six people treated in St. Petersburg hospitals for injuries sustained in the incident remain in a critical condition.
Russian President Vladimir Putin commented that "The causes of this event have not been determined yet, so it's too early to talk about [possible causes]. The investigation will show. Certainly, we will consider all possibilities: common, criminal, but first of all of a terrorist nature."
An undetonated improvised explosive device (IED) was discovered by investigators at the Ploshchad Vosstaniya Station and defused by specialists, the NAC reported. It rejected media reports, which claimed that more than one explosion occurred, saying no evidence supporting this was found.
Alleged photos of the IED surfaced on social media. They show a medium-sized leather bag, which apparently held a container filled with explosives, with ball bearings wrapped around it.
A St. Petersburg resident told RT that he "was going to Mayakovskaya station [not far from Sennaya Square, the station that was hit] when the alarm went on and the security guards started to block all the entrances. They just told people to get away from the area and suggested not using the Metro today."
According to the resident, who identified himself as Alex, "there was a bit of panic in the eyes of the people," both passengers and subway staff alike.
Comment: Putin has responded to the blasts in St. Petersburg by expressing patience in determining the cause, saying that "it's too early to talk about possible causes." That's a far cry from Western politicians and media who within hours are quick to pin blame on whatever bogeyman they wish to demonize.
Coincidentally, Putin was in St. Petersburg at the time of the explosion, to take part in the All-Russia People's Front media forum, and to speak with Belarusian president Lukashenko. Peskov denied media speculation that Putin was due to pass by the Sennaya Metro station around the time of the blast.
Updates:
Sputnik reports:
An improvised explosive device was found and made safe at the Ploshchad Vosstania metro station in St. Petersburg on Monday, Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee (NAK) said.The Daily Mail reports that the suspect through the explosive-containing bag into the train moments before it detonated. (Follow link for pictures of the scene.)
"An improvised explosive device was found and timely destroyed at the Ploshchad Vosstania metro station," the NAK said in a statement.
The photo of the alleged improvised device defused at the Ploshchad Vosstania metro station.
According to the NAK, a blast at the Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg killed at least nine and injured over 20 people earlier on Monday.
Other witnesses also described a man leaving a briefcase on one carriage before moving to another just seconds before the huge explosion.A source told Interfax that CCTV may have captured images of the suspect.
As reports of the suspected terror attack trickled through to the capital, Moscow heightened its security and local reports suggest three metro stations - Nagatinskaja, Savelovskaya and Ugrezhskaya (CIP) - were cordoned off due to suspicious packages.
A witnesses told Russia's Life News: 'People were bleeding, their hair burned. We were told to move to the exit, because the movement stopped. People just fled. My girlfriend was in the next car that exploded. She said that he began to shake. When she came out, she saw that people were mutilated.'
Eight bodies were recovered from the carriage while two more were found on the platform and the final two killed were found in the tunnel.
...
Polina, who was in the carriage next to the where explosion erupted, said: 'There was quite a lot of people in the carriage: everyone was sitting, some were standing. The explosion occurred between Sennaya and Technological Institute stations. There was a deafening boom, and then a strong odour and smoke. We immediately went to another end of the car. It was very crowded. Everything was happening on the move, the train didn't stop. At Technological Institute everyone got off. We saw that the next car was teared apart, windows were broken, no lights, blood. People were dragged out of it, some were carried, some were walking with support. There was a lot of injured. I don't know if there were dead, we left in about two minutes.'
ISIS trolls are celebrating the attack:
"We ask Allah to bless the operation by the lions of the Caliphate, we ask Allah to kill the Crusaders," said an ISIS supporter from the terror group's al-Minbar online forum. Others celebrated by saying that the Monday bombs made for "a metro to hell for the worshipers of the Cross" and claimed that the attacks — which are still under investigation by Russian authorities — were revenge for Russia's backing of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's fight against ISIS and other rebel groups in Syria's civil war. Russian airstrikes and shelling in Syria have killed hundreds of people and reduced entire areas to rubble.CNN apparently agrees with ISIS, calling the attack a retaliation for Russia's actions in Syria. Oh, CNN, don't you know? Never go full jihadi. Max Abrahms makes a good point:
Russia Insider comments:
We thought Russia only bombed LGBTQ activists and sand dunes in Syria. What kind of "moderate" rebel would plant an IED in a subway car thousands of kilometers away from Syria?
...
As Bloomberg includes in one of its own reports about the tragic attacks:Islamic State has repeatedly threatened to stage attacks in Russia in revenge for the Russian bombing in Syria that started in September 2015.Which is ironic, because for the last two years, each and every day we have read about how Russia is targeting "moderate rebels" who are fighting "Assad's tyranny".
Now all of a sudden Russia is a primary target for "retaliation" from terrorist groups in Syria? This doesn't make sense if you believe the mainstream media narrative about Syria.
Reader Comments
and why hasn't this happened in america yet? oh that's right the terrorists don't bite the hand that feeds them.
Putin was due to meet Lukashenko (Belarussian leader) in St Petersburg today. Both leaders recently thwarted attempts to spark 'Maidans' in their capitals, so this is likely a 'reminder' that you-know-who can get to them.
