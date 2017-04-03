© EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC



On Russia's alleged interference

The Russian president also said that in Moscow Vucic is known as a strong supporter of boosting friendly relations between the two countriesVladimir Putin has sent a message of greetings to Serbian Prime Minister congratulating him on winning the presidential election, the Kremlin press service said in a statement."Your convincing election win points to wide popular support for your efforts aimed at solving pressing economic and social tasks facing Serbia, as well as at pursuing a meaningful and balanced foreign policy," the message reads.Putin also said that in Russia Vucic is known as a strong supporter of boosting friendly relations between the two countries. The Russian president expressed confidence that Vucic's activities as head of state would contribute to the further development of Russian-Serbian strategic partnership for the good of the two peoples., so it is inappropriate to make allegations on whether Putin's support for Vucic could have influenced the voters, the Kremlin spokesman told reporters."I believe it was not Putin who elected the Serbian president, but the Serbian people who took part in the voting," Peskov said. "As for what could have influenced them, it would be inappropriate to make any allegations," the Russian presidential spokesman added.