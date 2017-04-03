© JordanBPeterson.com
Jordan Peterson is a psychology professor at the University of Toronto who has attracted controversy for his refusal to use genderless pronouns.
A professor who opposes political correctness and refuses to use gender-neutral pronouns was denied research grant funding.

Professor Jordan Peterson of the University of Toronto, who has recently sparked controversy for opposing social justice initiatives, was denied research grant funding, according to his Twitter account.

"This was the money that would have funded my research into the personality predictors of political correctness (and liberalism/conservatism)," noted Peterson in a subsequent Friday tweet.

The professor also tweeted that the reviewers for Social Science and Humanities Research Council grants are anonymous and that he had predicted he would be denied grant money in the fall of 2016.