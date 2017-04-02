Elite pedophile ring

The NBC investigation was broadcast at a timerather than a branch of the Democratic Party's PR department, and"Serious allegations concerning the State Department," the NBC anchor announced, before launching into the disturbing details that mainstream media would be unable to report on in 2017."According to internal State Department memos the agency might have called off or intervened into investigations into possibly illegal, inappropriate behavior within it's ranks allegedly to protect jobs and avoid scandals."This concerns a time when Hillary Clinton was secretary of state.""There is an old saying in Washington thatChuck Todd continued.and allegations that those crimes were somehow covered up or not looked into. So theand those investigations involve"The allegations are that these investigations wereand that those orders came from high up."NBC has obtained documents relating to ongoing investigations into some disturbing allegations involving State Department personnel and at least one ambassador. A State Department memo says, quote,"The memo also saysdirected State Department investigators tointo the ambassador's conduct." It's just one of what another document describes asfrom top State Department officials."In contrast to Clinton's cover-up,earlier this month andto the "horrific, really horrific crimes taking place."The president held a short, dramatic press conference after meeting with human trafficking experts to announce thatAppearing at the press conference for less than two minutes, President Trump said thatof federal government "for some time" but since taking office in January the investigation has become "much more focused.""It has been much more focused over the last four weeks, I can tell you that."