A real creep
Betrayed by his own body language

We continue to report on what has become known as "Pizzagate" because the taboo subject which it is trying to bring to the mainstream — the reality that the political, business and religious elite of the world systematically abuse children — demands more exposure.

Our last pizzagate-related article highlighted the arrest of a VIP pedophile who has ties to the Clintons and their associates.

Since then, John Podesta and other Clinton associates have gone on the offensive. Podesta wrote a bizarre op-ed in the Washington Post, while another Clinton aide taunted Michael Flynn with Pizzagate "payback" on Twitter (interesting note: Hillary Clitnon retweeted it):

© Philippe Reines/Twitter
Podest has now crawled out from under his pervert rock to speak in public. And his performance was extremely telling:

John Podesta was the former head of Center for American Progress. His brother is a powerful lobbyist. They are both well-versed in the art of persuasion and public relations.

He bombed. Completely.


Watch his hands. First he looks calm and collected. Even enjoying himself. Once "fake news" comes up, he starts to tense up. He clentches his fists. He stutters and speaks from a place of fear, not confidence.

If you spent your entire professional life in public relations/lobbying/pimping out neoliberal policies, you'd expect someone such as Podesta to be able to handle "baseless" accusations. He's not an idiot. He's successfully navigated the halls of power — and he did it by talking his way there.

Listen to what he says.

Listen to the way he describes Pizzagate and other "fake news": "It's subterranean — if anything, it's being debunked in the mainstream media. So in those sources of news, you don't touch and feel it as much".

Interesting imagery from a guy accused of touching children.

Podesta goes on to say that Pizzagate is "a vile stream running under the ground". Sounds accurate to us.

We don't like John Podesta.