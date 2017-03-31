One reason for the lack of progress: Russian meddling. (As usual.)
HTS, the "latest incarnation of Al-Qaeda", assembled upwards of 10,000 jihadists in an attempt to seize Hama.
As usual, Russia crashed the party:
(We've found Inside Source to be highly reliable in the past, by the way.)
And according to Al Masdar News, the Syrian Arab Army cleaned up:
The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their counter-offensive in northern Hama this morning after repelling a major assault by the jihadist rebels of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham near the village of Khattab.
Led by the Tiger Forces and 11th Tank Division, the Syrian Arab Army launched a powerful assault at the village of Khattab this morning, targeting the jihadist defenses west of Qomhana.
Unable to maintain control over their fractured front-lines, the jihadist rebels of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham and Jaysh Al-Nasr withdrew from Khattab, leaving the entire village to the advancing Syrian Arab Army units.
Just another day at the office for the Russian Air Force.
