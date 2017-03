The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their counter-offensive in northern Hama this morning after repelling a major assault by the jihadist rebels of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham near the village of Khattab.



Led by the Tiger Forces and 11th Tank Division, the Syrian Arab Army launched a powerful assault at the village of Khattab this morning, targeting the jihadist defenses west of Qomhana.



Unable to maintain control over their fractured front-lines, the jihadist rebels of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham and Jaysh Al-Nasr withdrew from Khattab, leaving the entire village to the advancing Syrian Arab Army units.

The offensive launched last week by Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) targeting the Syrian city of Hama has screeched to a halt, according to multiple sources.HTS, the "latest incarnation of Al-Qaeda", assembled upwards of 10,000 jihadists in an attempt to seize Hama As usual, Russia crashed the party:(We've found Inside Source to be highly reliable in the past, by the way .)And according to Al Masdar News, the Syrian Arab Army cleaned up Just another day at the office for the Russian Air Force.