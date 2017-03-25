© Sputnik/ Vasiliy Batanov

A delegation of German lawmakers and businessmen arrived in Crimea to form opinion on the situation in Crimea, the chairman of the Crimea's German National and Cultural Autonomy, Yury Gempel, said Saturday.The delegation is expected to visit the cities of Yalta and Sevastopol, as well as to meet with the speaker of Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov.The referendum on Crimea's rejoining Russia was held in March 2014 with the overwhelming majority of the Crimean population, namely, 97 percent, supporting the reunification. However, Kiev and the West still consider Crimea the part of Ukraine.The TNS Global poll showed in mid-March that 36 percent of Germans consider Crimea a Russian territory, while 23 percent of those surveyed had difficulty responding.