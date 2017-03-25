© Sputnik/ Maks Vetrov

A group of foreign MPs who recently visited the Russian peninsula of Crimea had witnessed firsthand that the locals are truly happy with the results of the Crimean Spring and changes brought by the reunification with Russia.During their three-day visit to Crimea, MPs from the United Kingdom, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Serbia, Montenegro and Kyrgyzstan sought to ascertain the current state of affairs at the peninsula and to learn what the locals think about the reunification with Russia which took place three years ago.As Czech MP Jaroslav Holík told Sputnik, he talked a lot with the locals right on the streets of Yalta and Simferopol, asking them direct questions about the current situation in Crimea.He pointed out that he conversed with members of virtually all ethnic groups living in Crimea, including Russians, Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars, and it was clear that all of these people were satisfied because they finally attained a feeling of stability and certainty."They all emphasized the fact that their return to Russia was peaceful, that not a single shot was fired. Of course, their life today is not an easy one, as the people suffer from periodic blackouts and water shortages. 'But we'll deal with this; what matters is that we feel safe and that we don't have to fear for the future of our children' is what nearly every person in Crimea says," Holik explained."I do believe that someday politicians will sit down at the negotiating table to resolve the Crimean issue. But they all need to take into account that the people of Crimea are content with their fate, that they are happy to finally return to Russia; that these people's eyes sparkle when they talk about the changes," Holik said.Crimea rejoined Russia after a 2014 referendum, when almost 97 percent of the region's population voted for the reunification. In Sevastopol, which is politically independent of the rest of Crimea due to its federal city status, 95.6 percent of voters supported the move.