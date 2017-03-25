True Pundit reports:
Not blowing the whistle on the serial sexter allowed Weiner to keep sexting the youth via cell phone and internet chats for approximately another four more months, NYPD sources said. While Clinton was busy campaigning to be the first female US president with Weiner's wife and aide Huma Abedin, he was at home sending the 15-year-old online porn and divulging his rape fantasies to the girl, NYPD sources said. Weiner also apparently talked on the telephone with the girl, based on intelligence gleaned from the laptop.The NYPD source made clear that "the FBI knew Clinton did nothing to try and stop Weiner from repeatedly sexting a minor during the election. And the FBI likewise has apparently done nothing since the election to charge — or even question — Clinton for what appears to be intentionally endangering a minor entangled in a child pornography case," according to True Pundit.
Instead of rescuing the minor from a sex-obsessed Weiner, Clinton who was the Democratic presidential candidate at the time and eventual front runner, counseled her long time aide Abedin, to end her relationship with him because bad publicity could harm the campaign.
NYPD officials said Clinton and Abedin discovered Weiner's sexting with the minor in April 2016 and that he had already been corresponding with the youth for months. Neither Clinton nor Abedin apparently did anything to stop the abuse of the minor. Instead, the repeated incidents — which breach a host of state and federal laws — were kept quiet.
The source went on to explain that although FBI Director Comey said his agents found no evidence that Hillary Clinton had engaged in criminal conduct, this information directly contradicts the reality of the situation — which involved high-level discussions regarding charging Clinton under New York statutes for failing to notify law enforcement of a minor being exploited. Eventually, federal prosecutors asserted dominance, making clear that the case was now an FBI case to be handled by the U.S. Justice Department - and that no charges like the ones contemplated were to be originated from New York state or the local jurisdiction where the girl lived.
"One bullshit road block after another," a NYPD source told True Pundit.
Although NYPD investigators initially held out a glimmer of hope that Clinton would be charged after she lost the election, it became clear that Clinton got a free pass from the feds - and now only five months later, Clinton is talking about running for New York City mayor instead.
"They (feds) sat on it," The NYPD source said. "Fucking disgraceful."
According to True Pundit:
Some of the facts that Abedin, Clinton and the FBI apparently intentionally squelched include:
-
Weiner coaxed video chats in which he asked the girl to undress and touch herself and repeat his name out loud.
-
The girl told Weiner that she was a sophomore in high school and trying to get a learner's permit to and learn how to drive.
-
Weiner knew the girl was suffering from depression and occasional suicidal thoughts yet urged the youth to dress up in 'school-girl' outfits and pressed her to engage in rape fantasies.
-
Weiner repeatedly told the high school student that he wanted to force himself on her when her father was out of town and away from the house.
-
Weiner forced the girl to write him a letter saying that their online relationship was friendly and at no time did he engage in sexual conversation or innuendo. The youth complied. That letter is on the lap top and in the FBI's possession, NYPD said. Weiner may have provided a copy to Clinton to cover her in case these allegations exploded during the campaign.
-
Weiner used his cell phone to correspond with the girl and the texting apps Confide and Kik as well as desktop Facebook and Skype from the girl's bedroom while her parents were often asleep in the next room. Likewise alarming, and largely due to Abedin and Clinton's silence, Weiner continued to sext the teenager for approximately four months after Clinton learned of the illegal relationship.
-
The girl might have been 14 years old when the sexual relationship commenced in January 2016, per records obtained by NYPD.
The NYPD seized the computer from Weiner during a search warrant and detectives discovered a trove of over 500,000 emails to and from Hillary Clinton, (Huma) Abedin and other insiders during her tenure as secretary of state. The content of those emails sparked the FBI to reopen its defunct email investigation into Clinton on Friday.
But new revelations on the contents of that laptop, according to law enforcement sources, implicate the Democratic presidential candidate, her subordinates, and even select elected officials in far more alleged serious crimes than mishandling classified and top secret emails, sources said. NYPD sources said these new emails include evidence linking Clinton herself and associates to:
Money laundering
Child exploitation
Sex crimes with minors (children)
Perjury
Pay to play through Clinton Foundation
Obstruction of justice
Other felony crimes
NYPD detectives and a NYPD Chief, the department's highest rank under Commissioner, said openly that if the FBI and Justice Department fail to garner timely indictments against Clinton and co- conspirators, NYPD will go public with the damaging emails now in the hands of FBI Director James Comey and many FBI field offices.
"What's in the emails is staggering and as a father, it turned my stomach," the NYPD Chief said. "There is not going to be any Houdini-like escape from what we found. We have copies of everything. We will ship them to Wikileaks or I will personally hold my own press conference if it comes to that."
The NYPD Chief said once Comey saw the alarming contents of the emails he was forced to reopen a criminal probe against Clinton.
"People are going to prison," he said.
Meanwhile, FBI sources said Abedin and Weiner were cooperating with federal agents, who have taken over the non-sexting portions the case from NYPD. The husband-and-wife Clinton insiders are both shopping for separate immunity deals, sources said.
"If they don't cooperate they are going to see long sentences," a federal law enforcement source said.
NYPD sources said Weiner or Abedin stored all the emails in a massive Microsoft Outlook program on the laptop. The emails implicate other current and former members of Congress and one high-ranking Democratic Senator as having possibly engaged in criminal activity too, sources said.
Prosecutors in the office of US Attorney Preet Bharara have issued a subpoena for Weiner's cell phones and travel records, law enforcement sources confirmed. NYPD said it planned to order the same phone and travel records on Clinton and Abedin, however, the FBI said it was in the process of requesting the identical records.
