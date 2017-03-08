© Carlos Barria / Reuters



The youngest son of Senator Tim Kaine, Hillary Clinton's 2016 running mate, was one of six people arrested for rioting during a counter-protest at a 'March for Trump' rally in St. Paul, Minnesota.Kaine, along with four others, was released from jail on Tuesday, pending further investigation.Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, a St. Paul native, released a statement on Tuesday night."We love that our three children have their own views and concerns about current political issues," Kaine said in the statement, according to the Minnesota Pioneer Press.Supporters of US President Donald Trump held "March 4 Trump" rallies across the US on Saturday.Several hundred Trump supporters rallied at Minnesota's State Capitol. Police estimate the rally attracted 400 Trump supporters, who were met by 50 anti-Trump protesters.Security guards intervened, skirmishes broke out, and someone sprayed a chemical irritant into the crowd. The anti-Trump demonstrators left and the rally resumed.St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders told the Pioneer Press that Woody Kaine was seen with four people lighting fireworks inside the Capitol building. Police are investigating the claim.Linders said police detained Kaine after"The officer was able to place Mr. Kaine under arrest and take him to Ramsey County jail for booking."Police arrested a sixth person at the Capitol.