was asked whether Russia had engaged in a smear campaign against her after negative articles appeared in pro-Russian media about her Ukrainian grandfather.that there have been efforts, as U.S. intelligence forces have said, by Russia to destabilize the U.S. political system," Freeland told reporters in Parliament.U.S. intelligence agencies concluded last year that Russia hacked and leaked Democratic emails during the 2016 presidential election campaign as part of an effort to tilt the vote in Republican Donald Trump's favor. The Kremlin has denied the allegations.On Monday, Canada said it would renew a military training mission in Ukraine for another two years.In 2015, the former Conservative government sent about 200 troops to help train Ukrainian soldiers battling Russian-backed separatists and Canada has trained more than 3,200 soldiers since then, Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said."This assistance is crucial to ensure a sovereign, secure and stable Ukraine," Sajjan said.Three years of simmering military conflict between Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists have killed more than 10,000 people.