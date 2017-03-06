© Forsvaret / YouTube

A total of 8,000 NATO soldiers have been deployed to the Finnmark region of northern Norway, 160-300 km from the Russian border, for a series of joint military exercises.The Joint Viking 2017 exercises,, kicked off Monday and are expected to last until March 15. According to the Norwegian Armed Forces website, the exercises' primary goals are to practice crisis management and the defense of Norway.The British and American troops took part in preparatory exercises to acclimatize them to the harsh Norwegian weather.For the duration of the exercise, drones have been banned from local airspace."The Armed Forces will have a lot of activity in the air, with fighter jets, helicopters and transport aircraft. To ensure safety in the air, we therefore introduced a drone ban," military spokesman Ivar Moen told the Norwegian public radio station NRK.In previous years, Joint Viking exercises have been held in Hordaland in 2013, Tromso in 2014, Finnmark in 2015 and Trøndelag in 2016.This year, however, Moscow was notified of the planned maneuvers in advance, Moen told NRK.Both Norway and the US denied the notion that the deployment was meant to irk Russia as part of NATO's wider campaign to oppose what it calls "Russian aggression" in Europe, by sending additional troops and weapons closer to the Russian border.A founding member of NATO, Norway pledged not to host foreign forces to allay Moscow's concerns that it could serve as a platform for a surprise attack.Oslo dismissed the notion that the deployment goes against the old commitment, saying that American troops would be rotated rather than stationed permanently., which bans permanent deployments of "significant" forces near Russia.