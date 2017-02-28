Though she has largely faded from public prominence after her "crushing" defeat last November, Hillary Clinton is determined "not to fade into the background," according to Clinton insiders. Apparently unable to register the fact that she was arguably the most unpopular and unelectable presidential candidate of all time, Clinton is already plotting her come-back for a run in the 2020 presidential election. According to Clinton insiders who spoke to best-selling author Ed Klein, Clinton has "been talking very seriously about the idea of having her own television show."
In discussing what such a show would entail, Clinton has suggested that she would host the program, where she would "discuss the issues of the day from a progressive point of view, have top guests, interview world leaders and progressive thinkers." Klein's source further asserted that Clinton is "convinced she'd get fabulous ratings in a political climate where there's so much anger in Democratic circles over Donald Trump's election."
However, it appears that Clinton's expectations for her return to the limelight are out-of-touch with reality, not unlike her failed presidential campaign. Just over the weekend, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) selected Tom Perez as its new chairman. Perez, who conspired to boost Clinton over Sanders in the 2016 primary, is widely disliked by the more progressive elements of the party, spurring many Democrats to openly discuss their desire to abandon the party entirely over Perez's appointment. The "Bernie Sanders wing" of the party is both influential and sizable, yet establishment Democrats - Clinton included - continue to avoid facing the reality of the situation.
Though Clinton's TV show has yet to materialize, she is already trying to make her public comeback on the heels of Perez's ascension to the top position in the DNC. A video released over the weekend shows Clinton posturing herself as the face of the anti-Trump resistance and as the "acknowledged leader-in-exile of her party."
In the video, Clinton states:
We as Democrats must move forward with courage, confidence and activism, and stay focused on the elections we must win this year and next.We'll see soon enough if Clinton's efforts will allow her to build a meaningful following or if popular support for her as a candidate will attract the same size crowds as her 2016 primary campaign. History suggests that the latter is much more likely, no matter how well-produced or well-publicized her TV show may be.
Let resistance plus persistence equal progress for our party and our country.
...Keep fighting and keep the faith... and I'll be right there with you every step of the way.
