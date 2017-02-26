Now, in a three minute video address to fellow Democrats, the former Secretary of State says she is going to keep the fight going with the help of former President Barrack Obama and his wife Michelle, who incidentally, recently started their own organization aimed at marginalizing the new Trump administration.
The challenges we face as a party and a country are real. So, now more than ever, we need to stay engaged in the field and online, reaching out to new voters, young people and everyone who wants a better, stronger and fairer America.As we reported earlier this week, tens of millions of dollars are actively being funneled into so called non-profit organizations who are involved in a variety of activities that include direct attacks on the alternative media which tanked Hillary's Presidential run, infiltration of the Trump White House, and instigation of purported "grass roots" movements through the use of paid agitators like the anonymous provocateurs we recently saw at protests in Berkeley, California.
We as Democrats must move forward with courage, confidence and activism, and stay focused on the elections we must win this year and next.
Let resistance plus persistence equal progress for our party and our country.
...Keep fighting and keep the faith... and I'll be right there with you every step of the way.
Make no mistake, Hillary Clinton is running for President in 2020 and the video you just watched is the opening salvo in a conflict that is designed to divide and conquer the American people.
