For an indication of the current state of US political discourse, look no further than twitter.Shortly after Democratic establishment favorite Tom Perez defeated Keith Ellison as the new DNC Chair, the Republican National Committee issued a statement slamming Democrats for being out of touch with the American people, a sentiment shared once again by many Bernie Sanders supporters, who saw the loss of Ellison as a symbolic perpetuation of the status quo."By selecting a D.C. insider, Democrats only create deeper divisions within their own party by pushing a far left agenda that rejects a majority of their base outside Washington," said chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.However it was Donald Trump's trolling of Perez on twitter over his victory, saying he could not be happier for Perez or the GOP, that was the punchline of the day."Congratulations to Thomas Perez, who has just been named Chairman of the DNC. I could not be happier for him, or for the Republican Party!"Perhaps Trump's compliment was sincere: on Wednesday Trump weighed in on the DNC chair election, praising Keith Ellison for his 2015 prediction that Trump could win the Republican nomination. "One thing I will say about Rep. Keith Ellison, in his fight to lead the DNC, is that he was the one who predicted early that I would win!"And just like that, another classic Twitter war was born, because while Americans may await (a long time) for Trump's economic plans to be implemented, they will surely be entertained.