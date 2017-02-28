© Staff / Reuters



"The cause for these raids is the fact that Berlin's State Interior Ministry has issued a ban against the 'Fussilet 33' organization,"

"These 24 locations are above all apartments but also business addresses of those in charge of this mosque organization. Also, a few cells at Tegel and Moabit prisons have been searched."

"Today's ban is another important step in the fight against Islamic terrorism,"

"Berlin must not be a place for intellectual arsonists. Whoever wants to call for violence in our city, or to support others who do this, must know: We have them in our eyes and will deal with them just as with 'Fussilet 33'."