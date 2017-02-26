Puppet Masters
Kansas' fiscal implosion bodes ill for Trump tax plans
Patrick Caldwell
Mother Jones
Sun, 26 Feb 2017 14:06 UTC
An ambitious effort by a Republican governor to drastically cut his state's taxes is crumbling—and that's a bad omen for Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress who are hoping to slash tax rates at the national level.
Shortly after he became governor of Kansas in 2011, Sam Brownback went to work on rewriting the state's tax code. Together with the Republican-dominated legislature, he eliminated the top income tax bracket, lowered everyone else's income tax rate, and created a loophole that allowed some business owners to pay no state income taxes at all.
Brownback sold the cuts as a way to jolt the Kansas economy to life, promising major job growth thanks to the lower tax rates. To pass these tax measures, Brownback worked to replace moderate Republicans in the legislature who opposed his ideas with true-believer conservatives. He helped knock off nine moderate Republican incumbents, and the effort paid off when his tax reform passed in 2012.
But instead of the miracle growth that Brownback promised, the tax cuts have left a widening crater in the state budget. State economic growth has lagged behind the national pace, and job growth has stagnated. Lawmakers have been left scrambling each year to pass unpleasant spending cuts when tax revenue comes in below expected levels, leading to contentious fights in the legislature and state courts over reduced public school funding. When the state legislature convened last month, it faced a $320 million budget shortfall that needed to be closed before the end of the current fiscal year in June—and a projected additional $500 million shortfall for the next fiscal year.
After more moderate Republicans joined the GOP-dominated legislature following last November's election, the party has appeared more willing to concede defeat and ditch Brownback's tax experiment. Last week, the state House and Senate passed a bill that would generate more than $1 billion by eradicating most of Brownback's reforms. It would raise personal income tax rates (though still not as high as the pre-Brownback rates) and end the loophole that has allowed 330,000 business owners—including subsidiaries of Wichita-based Koch Industries—to avoid paying income taxes.
The fate of that bill is still in doubt. Brownback vetoed the measure on Wednesday morning, after explaining, "I am vetoing it because the legislature failed to fulfill my request that they find savings and efficiencies before asking the people of Kansas for more taxes." But the House quickly fought back, voting 85-40 to override the veto. But late Wednesday afternoon, the Senate fell three votes short of the the two-thirds majority necessary to pass the law without Brownback's approval, leaving the fate of the state's tax system uncertain.
So what's all of this got to do with Trump? Brownback's failures could complicate national tax-reform efforts, which have been high on the Trump administration's agenda. "Lowering the overall tax burden on American business is big league," Trump told airline executives earlier this month. "That's coming along very well. We're way ahead of schedule, I believe. And we're going to announce something I would say over the next two or three weeks that will be phenomenal in terms of tax."
Like many of Trump's policy plans, his tax agenda remains largely a mystery. But the proposal he outlined during the presidential campaign shared many features with Brownback's experiment. It would slash personal income tax rates and reduce the number of brackets. It wouldn't eliminate business income taxes, but it would lower them to 15 percent, allowing many super-wealthy Americans to avoid paying high tax rates by funneling their income through their businesses.
That's not entirely coincidental. Trump and Brownback share a tax guide: Reaganomics guru Art Laffer. Laffer is best known for the Laffer curve, a diagram of his hypothesis that lowering tax rates could increase tax revenue by boosting economic output. Kansas paid $75,000 for Laffer to spend three days consulting with lawmakers on the state's tax plans. Laffer also visited Trump Tower to consult on tax reform last year, and in December he called Trump's campaign tax plans "terrific." When Trump's treasury secretary nominee went before the Senate last month, Trump's transition press office emailed reporters a list of endorsements that started with glowing praise from Laffer. "Steven Mnuchin is a wonderful choice for Treasury Secretary," Laffer said. "He has a great understanding of finance, markets, and housing. He is committed to tax reform that will get our economy growing, create jobs, and make America the best place to do business."
By now, it's clear that Brownback's tax experiment hasn't produced the growth he promised. But that hasn't put an end to Republican efforts to replicate it on the national level. In December, Brownback suggested to the Wall Street Journal that Kansas' tax reforms could offer a model for Trump. And on Thursday morning, Brownback is scheduled to speak—almost certainly about his taxation model—at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, DC, on a panel titled "How Governors are Reclaiming America's Promise."
Comment: Bringing back the "trickle down" (also known as "supply side economics") theorist Laffer seems a bad idea. Thirty years have gone into that experiment, and it has been an abject failure.
Its just amazing: wave the magic REGANOMICS wand and the money will be there.
not much happening in kansas. how did you fuck it up. what's the matter enbridge and energy transfer leave you high and dry? gmo's left you hungry. go ahead. raise your state taxes. the wealthy have already left. everyone else is below the poverty line. he's just a troublemaker.
forestkitty or is it that bank? who funded all the wrong people. go after the board and the executives. otherwise, this nation is going to print new money and get rid of all you dogs. the rothschilds can eat it.
One need to slow the bleeding as well. No information given here about spending cuts. To really stimulate growth in jobs, changes need to come at the federal level. Very onerous process, tax wise, to start a business.
The bottom line is that if expenditures exceed income, things don't turn out well.
This is true for kids with an allowance, ordinary individuals/families living off of wage income, the well-to-do living off of investment income, businesses/companies depending on selling products to others, and also to gov't at all levels.
Rather than writing that ". . . the tax cuts have left a widening crater in the state budget ", it would be just as correct to write that ". . . profligate spending in excess of tax receipts has left a widening crater in the state budget".
The principle behind the Laffer curve is undeniably correct: at a 0% tax rate, gov't income is 0, and as tax rates approach 100%, gov't income also approaches 0. The problem is that the shape of the curve between the extremes is highly dependent on a variety of factors that are not well-understood by either politicians (and, apparently, even Laffer, himself).
And, finally, when "tax reform" is limited to lowering rates while leaving in loopholes, subsidies, etc., it is sheer hypocrisy to claim that as "reform".
These trickle down morons defend it. It's flawed thinking though. If you are a business, you only pay taxes on profits: after expenditures.
So by cutting taxes for companies, you don't help companies that are already losing. You only help the ones that now can take more money untaxed. And with lower taxes, they don't feel as much need to reinvest in the business (which would get written off as spending). It just gives businesses that are winning an advantage over losing businesses, not fixing the freaking problem.
I think these morons are either too stupid to realize this, lobbied to push for breaks, OR they know this and want a piece of this evil greed.
