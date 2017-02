© REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi



Turkish news agencies are reporting that ISIS fighters have surrendered the strategically important town of Al-Bab in northern Syria to the Turkish military, which is now in full control of the town. This follows a succession of see-sawing battles for the town, during which Turkish troops have often suffered heavy losses.Turkish President Erdogan came close to declaring victory in Al-Bab two weeks ago. However a counter-attack by ISIS then drove the Turkish army and its 'Free Syrian Army' back, retaking all the territory they had captured. However yesterday the Turkish army itself counter-attacked and in an assault that apparentlyThis latest Turkish advance into the town appears to haveAccording to the Al-Masdar news agency,after reaching an agreement with the Turkish military for the safe withdrawal of its fighters from Al-Bab.Aroundin Al-Bab and at a time when ISIS is coming under pressure on all fronts the organisation is in no position to throw away the lives of so many of its fighters toAs I discussed previously,I have previously speculated thatto his fighters to hold ground and fight to the last man afterIf so then the negotiated retreat of ISIS's fighters from Al-Bab suggests that he has heeded the advice of his military commanders, and has realised that there is no point in throwing away the lives of his fighters by ordering them to fight on in Al-Bab, whose loss can in no way threaten the organisation's existence.For President Erdogan and the Turks negotiating an end to the fight for Al-Bab ends what was threatening to become a debacle and has finally delivered this strategically important town into their hands.Though the civilian losses might have been heavy in forcing the issue in the town, the fact remains thatThe agreement to let them withdraw means