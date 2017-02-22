© Andrew Yates / Reuters

A spokesman for UKIP apparently quipped that whoever is behind the accounts should "bot out."A piece in the Telegraph newspaper collates a number of tweets from accounts which the publication claims are usually seen tweeting 'pro-Putin' views.. The tweets frame him as being pro-austerity and determined to sell off the National Health Service (NHS).The accounts, which are thought to be automated, have few followers and are said to post in patterns at similar times and on related topics.The Telegraph quoted a 'researcher' named Alex King who said the accounts used stock pictures in coordinated posts."I don't think people take a blind bit of notice. I don't think the good people of Stoke are now avidly watching Russian automated Twitter bots. Bot out Putin!" a UKIP spokesperson told the Telegraph."We are not Trump, we are not Clinton.