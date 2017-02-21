This is the very logical, level-headed "insinuation" put forth by Sarah Kendzior, who is an "expert on authoritarian states" and specializes in writing mediocre horror stories about racist Trump Nazis hiding under your bed:
See? She's very important because she has one of those blue check mark things next to her name.
If you are extremely confused and don't understand what on earth you just read, Kendzior is referring to, and completely mischaracterizing, this:
Russian ambassador to the UN Vitaly Churkin said on August 1 he had had two meetings with the Republican candidate for the White House, Donald Trump, who is the Republican candidate for U.S. presidency and the man had produced an encouraging impression on him.Yes, this is Churkin's "30 years of firsthand knowledge of Trump". In the interest of fairness, we will provide you with Kendzior's "Twitter thread" which proves that Donald Trump is a KGB agent recruited by Churkin in the late 80s.
Churklin said it while speaking to reporters at the UN headquarters.
"I met with Trump," he said. "I think our first meeting took place in 1986 and the second, a few years ago. He really impressed me."
Churkin recalled that he accompanied Soviet ambassador Yuri Dubinin on a trip to New York thirty years ago. Dubinin then had a meeting with a group of top business executives and Trump was among them.
"This was a brief meeting but I was very, very impressed," he said. "You know, I was impressed by his energetic, open approach to doing business. Such are my personal recollections going some thirty years back."
We understand that Twitter is not meant to represent the deepest and most profound of all thoughts. But this is really pushing the limits of decency. Even for Twitter.
We admit, however, that this was our first reaction to the news:
Twitter speculation is probably always bad for your health. But Kendzior is really taking it to the next level here.
P.S. -- In case you didn't pick up on it — "top American journalist" .... Not exactly. We are being extremely facetious.
