More than 30 people have now come forward with claims of sexual abuse by the former leader of the Conservative Party and PM. Police investigators told the Daily Mail that the victims all gave 'strikingly similar' accounts of the sexual abuse and none of the individuals were known to each other.
On Sunday, the Daily Mail revealed that the police chief investigating the Heath case said the allegations against him are '120 per cent' genuine.
The original investigation began last year as Heath's alleged victims began coming forward. Disgraced DJ Jimmy Savile's nephew alleges his friend was sexually abused by former Prime Minister at parties in the 1970s.
Guy Marsden, whose uncle abused more than 500 victims aged between five and 75, alleges his friend was abused by Heath at age 14. Now, it appears more and more victims are coming forward — with strikingly similar stories.
Wiltshire Chief Constable Mike Veale regards the allegations as 'totally convincing', and plans to publish a report in June, according to the Daily Mail.
According to the source at the Daily Mail, "'Mr. Veale believes in them 120 per cent and thinks they are totally convincing."
"There are very close similarities in the accounts given by those who have come forward. The same names used for him, the same places and same type of incidents keep coming up.
"What stands out is that the people giving these accounts are not connected but the stories and the details dovetail.
"It contains disturbing stuff. Investigators have been shocked by what they have learned."
"The police were initially skeptical about the allegations, but now believe them. And they have come round to the view that they were covered up in the past because of who Heath was," said another source speaking of how the alleged crimes were covered up.
According to investigators, Heath's estate claims that he could've never committed these crimes because he did not have the ability to drive a car. However, multiple photographs, witnesses, and video show that he did drive and he did have a car.
After losing his chauffer-driven car of which he was entitled to as the PM, he purchased his own vehicle.
According to the report in the Mail:
The disclosures come after several senior politicians dismissed the allegations against Heath as absurd and unfounded. Former Tory Foreign Secretary Sir Malcolm Rifkind complained Heath's reputation was being 'besmirched'. Heath's sexuality has been the source of much speculation over the years. Some believed he was gay, others said he was 'asexual.' At one point, he was being investigated by no fewer than five police forces - the Met, Wiltshire, Hampshire, Kent and Jersey.
The claims, some of which have been proved false, include alleged links to a convicted brothel keeper known as Madame Ling-Ling. A paedophile dossier compiled by Labour peer Baroness Castle said he offered young boys trips on his yacht, and in a separate incident one man claimed Sir Edward picked him up hitchhiking in Kent as a 12-year-old in the 1960s and lured him to his Mayfair flat.Unfortunately, pedophilia, as the Free Thought Project has exposed, is all too common among those in power. Sadly, however, those who attempt to draw attention to this problem, are labeled as conspiracy nuts or perpetrators of fake news.
Labour MP Tom Watson also said he had received allegations about Sir Edward. However the claims Mr Veale is investigating, which date from the 1960s to 1990s, are not linked to the discredited evidence of the man known as 'Nick', who alleged a high-level paedophile ring.
As CBS anchor, Ben Swann pointed out, the information gleaned during Pizzagate, while some was outlandish, other facets deserved investigation. However, it was quickly marked as fake news and written off.
Interestingly, the Heath investigation in many ways mirrors the high-profile pedophilia scandal that has already gripped the U.K., before being unceremoniously swept under the rug. In that case, historical abuse by politically connected elites, celebrities, and politicians was brought to light — with an official inquiry being started — only to have the inquiry "crumble" after heavy pressure was exerted by highly placed power brokers within the U.K. establishment. Heath may have just been lucky enough to escape the pedo spotlight back then.
Given all of the revelations on pedophilia coming out of the U.K. establishment, the idea of a massive pedophile ring among the elite can hardly be written off as 'speculation.'
Comment: Pedophilia among the elites seems to be the norm rather than the exception.
However, even in spite of police noting that the allegations are serious and warrant further investigation, ex-Tory MP Matthew Parris dismissed the allegations, saying: 'If Heath was a child abuser, I'm an aardvark.'
Ridicule, as we all know, is one of the easiest ways to distract attention away from the truth. Sadly, it almost always seems to work.
