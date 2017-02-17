Simonyan always keeps it real
Margarita Simonyan says that the Wall Street Journal has pressured advertisers who cooperate with RT into pulling their money. Very professional.

The idea of "questioning more" is not particularly welcome among "respected" outlets such as the Wall Street Journal. So it's not easy being editor-in-chief of a news organization that puts the US media to shame.

Margarita Simonyan knows this all too well.

RT's chief explained on Russian television how the Wall Street Journal launched a campaign of intimidation to prevent advertisers from working with her organization.

Real classy. And shows a great deal of professional courtesy.


We reported just a few days ago on an excellent commentary that Simonyan wrote detailing why the west's pathological hatred for Russia is so dangerous.