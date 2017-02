© AFP



Moscow will take "all necessary measures" to protect its national interests in the Black Sea, Russia's envoy to NATO has said, warning the alliance risks ushering in a vicious new Cold War with its significant spending and military build up in the region.Wrapping up NATO Defense Minister's two-day meeting in Brussels, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg outlined the new steps the alliance has taken to counter so-called 'Russian aggression.'"We will have increased presence in the Black Sea, but it will be measured, it will be defensive and it will in no way aim at provoking any conflict or escalating tensions, but it is one element in a broader adaptation of NATO defense and deterrence to a more demanding and challenging security environment including in the Black Sea region," Stoltenberg said answering a question from a reporter from St. Petersburg.Responding to the latest move of the military bloc's expansionist strategy, the Russian envoy to NATO, Aleksandr Grushko, said Moscow would carefully analyze the developments and issue an appropriate response."All these decisions will be subject of thorough analysis... And, undoubtedly, we will take all necessary measures to properly safeguard Russia's national interests in this region," Grushko said.Speaking on Thursday Stoltenberg stressed that NATO's continuous adaptation to security requirements required a "fairer burden-sharing among Allies," something which the US has been insisting on. He noted that defense spending in 2016 increased in real terms by 3.8 percent.On Wednesday, US Defense Secretary James Mattis once again stressed the need for the allies to contribute 2 percent of their GDP to NATO's goals. In 2014, NATO members reaffirmed their commitment to spend 2 percent of their economic output on defense and 20 percent of that amount "on major new equipment, including related research and development.""The danger lies in the fact that [NATO] is expected to increase not only the spending but also significantly increase the purchase of arms," Grushko noted. "If these plans will be implemented, we may find ourselves in the situation of a Cold War, when the military planning, aimed at countering a 'large enemy' would generate respective policies."Moscow cannot view NATO as a potential partner until European states figure out where their true national and security interests lie, the envoy noted."While NATO maintains its stance not to cooperate with Russia, adopted at the summit in Warsaw, we cannot view the Alliance as a potential partner," Grushko said, warning that Moscow may soon lose interest in pursuing contacts if the alliance "does not promote the restoration of bilateral cooperation."On 1 April 2014, NATO unanimously decided to suspend practical co-operation with the Russian Federation, in response to the Ukraine crisis. It then renewed this position last summer during the Warsaw summit.In Warsaw, NATO members also agreed to boost its NATO presence in Eastern Europe and the Baltic region to levels not seen since the Cold War - posting four rotating multinational battalions to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland.In January, 2,800 pieces of US military hardware, including Abrams tanks, Paladin artillery, and Bradley fighting vehicles, and 4,000 troops arrived in Europe as part of the operation. Just last week, the alliance concluded their Sea Shield 2017 naval drills with the participation of seven NATO member states and Ukraine in the Black Sea.