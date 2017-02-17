© Sputnik



Moscow will pay off the balance of the debt inherited from the Soviet Union this year, Izvestia daily reports, quoting sources in the Russian Ministry of Finance.Last week, the Finance Ministry said it had cleared the $60.6 million debt to Macedonia. This means that the last debt of the Soviet Union is $125.2 million to Bosnia and Herzegovina. Both countries were formed after the breakup of Yugoslavia and won the right to reclaim part of the Soviet debt.The USSR's foreign debt was accumulated in various ways. Obligations to Western countries accrued in the debt market after 1983. The money owed to the former Yugoslavia was as a result of trade."On the one hand, the USSR supplied Yugoslavia with products of the defense industry and energy. On the other, Yugoslavia sold consumer goods to the USSR. The debt was formed due to the difference in the value of imports and exports," managing partner of law firm HEADS Consulting Aleksandr Bazykin told the daily.According to Finance Professor at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration Yury Rudenkov, the question of the Soviet debt is more political than economic.When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, the newly formed Russian Federation inherited a growing external debt of over $66 billion with barely a few billion dollars in net gold and foreign exchange reserves.