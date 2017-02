© REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

The Turkish defense minister said that the Syrian city of al-Bab has been surrounded by Turkish-led forces.Currently, the Turkish-led forces continue the operation to liberate the city, Defense Minister Fikri Isik told journalists in Brussels."Al-Bab is completely surrounded; the operation is underway in the city. Manbij and Raqqa will be the next goals after al-Bab. Tomorrow the Chief of the US General Staff [Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford] will arrive in Ankara," the Turkish minister said.The Turkish military operation in Syria's al-Bab has entered the final stage . Turkey's units entered central al-Bab, the operation is being conducted in coordination with Russia to prevent clashes with Syrian government forces.Moreover, Russian and Turkish military jets have repeatedly jointly bombed Daesh targets near al-Bab in Syria.Al-Bab is one of Daesh's last remaining strongholds near the Turkish border. Capturing the city is of strategic importance to Turkey in order to prevent the Syrian Kurds taking it and unifying their own territories.On Tuesday, the Turkish Prime Minister said that most of al-Bab is under control.