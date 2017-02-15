The short story is that American banking and government institutions are partnering on a do-or-die global ultimatum to shift all countries from cash to digital currency. The ultimatum is that if a country does not play ball by cooperating, they lose out in trade since digital will become the default platform.
Quietly, India was chosen to kick-off off the campaign. The so-called "financial-inclusion" drive that started in India November 9, 2016, is anything but. Additional promotional language states the goal to create "a holistic ecosystem approach" to solve the merchant and customer issues limited by cash-only systems. Translation: Think...Big Brother.
This well-thought-out globalist scheme was not simply the brainchild of India's Prime Minister Modi.
In early November, without warning, the Indian government declared the two largest denomination bills invalid, abolishing over 80 percent of circulating cash by value. Amidst all the commotion and outrage this caused, nobody seems to have taken note of the decisive role that Washington played in this. That is surprising, as Washington's role has been disguised only very superficially. ~ Norbert Haering, Global Research, 1 January 2017The shock and hardship resulting has been palpable since India is one of the most dependent countries on a cash economy, especially for the millions of very poor. Literally overnight more than 80% of the value of cash in circulation was extracted, nullifying all 500 and 1,000 rupee bank notes. Now street vendors and the poor, in general, suffer ever more. India has become the guinea-pig harbinger of a cashless future, spun as an effort towards new economic opportunities. But... for whom?
The primary partnership with the country of India is India's Ministry of Finance and The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). The Beyond Cash report is their source document (globalinnovationexchange.org/beyond-cash) but it does not end there. To expand and execute digital payment in India, the US/India partnership introduced, Catalyst: "Inclusive Cashless Payment Partnership" "to digitize economies" and to make "everyday purchases cashless." (cashlesscatalyst.org)
Not surprisingly, the war on cash has been mounted mostly by payment providers in IT services. Their plan, obviously, is to make more money directly from digital payments or downstream from data, also of benefit to governments. Some of the bigger players are the Better Than Cash Alliance, the Gates Foundation (Microsoft), Omidyar Network (eBay), the Dell Foundation Mastercard, Visa, and the Metlife Foundation.
In 2012, the above mentioned umbrella organization, Better Than Cash Alliance (betterthancash.org), was established with the byline: Moving from cash to digital payments to improve people's lives. With generous donors, the Gates-Foundation and the Master-Card-Foundation, its membership is of large US institutions: Mastercard, Visa, the Ford Foundation, USAID, the Gates Foundation, Omidyar Network of eBay-founder Pierre Omidyar, and Citi, to name but a few of its 35 members.
There you have it. It's only a matter of time until we hear of the next country with a fate similar to that of the most-unfortunate Indian people. Will the big dogs continue to use the surprise-attack strategy to ensure no one messes with their campaign? The momentum builds in the interest of international business community to eliminate cash, increase digital payments, and to expand the ability of payment service providers and mega corporations to track every penny you spend. Are you ready for the "financial inclusion" of a "holistic ecosystem approach" to improve your life? Ha!
