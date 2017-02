© Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News



A former police officer who raped a New York City schoolteacher in broad daylight drew no sympathy from New York's highest court, which unanimously affirmed his 75-to-life sentence on Valentine's Day.Prosecutors broke down Pena's assault into three separate offenses in his indictment, with each carrying a 25-year sentence.Pena appealed to the New York Court of Appeals, the state's highest court, after a lower court upheld his sentence in 2015, rejecting the ex-cop's claim that this punishment was unfairly multiplied.Pena's lawyer Ephraim Savitt has emphasized that his client's penalty is 63 years longer than the average rape sentence. "If that disparity is not cruel and unusual, then perhaps there's no purpose to having the Eighth Amendment on the books any more," Savitt said in a phone interview on Tuesday.In unanimously upholding Pena's sentence this morning, the Court of Appeals noted that the Pena's counsel did not invoke alleged violations of U.S. and New York Constitutions.