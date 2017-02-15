© Dado Ruvic / Reuters

Appearing in a prison jumpsuit in a Boston federal court on Tuesday, Patrick Keogan pleaded guilty to charges that include the arson threat, owing firearms despite a prior felony conviction, and child pornography.Superimposed over the image were the words, "Burn your local mosque," and "hello scumbags."Investigators also found posts on Keogan's Facebook profile condoning the burning of mosques, dating back to 2013.Keogan's attorney argued that there was a fine line between threats and free speech under the First Amendment, and that his client had been drunk at the time. No fire was ever set and no one was injured as a result of the Facebook post.Garland pointed to a history of threats and violent conduct of which out that Keogan has been convicted,The statutes under which Keogan was charged provide a sentence no greater than ten years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 for each offense, according to the Department of Justice.