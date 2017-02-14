Society's Child
The Intolerant Left: Singer Joy Villa receives death threats on social media after wearing 'Make America Great Again' dress to Grammys
Jerome Hudson
Breitbart
Mon, 13 Feb 2017 18:13 UTC
"Die," was the message some Twitter users sent directly to Villa on the social media platform.
"Sometimes you just gotta be free to express yourself," Villa wrote of her headline-making dress.
"Go big, or go home. You can either stand for what you believe or fall for what you don't. Above all make a choice for tolerance and love," the singer wrote on Instagram. "Agree to disagree. See the person over the politics, carry yourself with dignity, always. Life is made to be lived, so go boldly and give no offs!"
While the 25-year-old multiracial singer intended to send a message of "tolerance and love," bile-spewing leftists on social media called her "coon," a "disgrace," and a "dumb Uncle Tom."
Andre Soriano, the gay Filipino immigrant and naturalized citizen who designed Villa's dress, says the anti-Trump hate from the left is "crazy."
"It's more so about love," Soriano said of the gown he designed for Villa. "We all live on this planet. I've never been in the political area. However, it's just so crazy that people are getting beat up because they voted for Trump, or this and that, someone wants to bomb the White House....I am an American, I moved here from the Philippines and I highly believed in the trueness of what this country can bring. It's about bringing people together, that's the message."
Soriano, who has designed red carpet gowns for singers Macy Gray and Courtney Love, says President Trump is "going to do the best thing" for America.
"I always channel Joy's music as a designer — we're both artists and I love her so dearly," Soriano said. "She is one of the people on this planet that really promotes love. We need to move this country forward, and we believe it's time to promote love. We only live once, and we need to promote love. We have one president now who is going to do the best thing for planet America."
Comment: Unfortunately for the precious snowflakes on the Left who want to persecute anyone who doesn't conform to their worldview, Joy Villa's dress of choice has only benefited her professionally. She has seen a 'significant' spike in album sales since wearing the dress. What the Left doesn't understand is that they are the vocal minority, while a vast majority of Americans support Trump and his opposition to the Establishment and respond positively to the public figures who stand up and show their support as well. All the Left does is show their sick, fascist tendencies by threatening violence to those who refuse to be coerced into conformity.
I was of the understanding that to issue a death threat to someone was a criminal offense resulting in a fine at the very least and possibly a jail sentence in the most extreme cases.
Now it seems that it's open season on death threats.
Persons issuing such threats should be prosecuted IMO according to the law.
Death Threats: From Wikki
A death threat can be communicated via a wide range of media, among these letters, newspaper publications, telephone calls, internet blogs,[2] and e-mail. If the threat is made against a political figure, it can also be considered treason. If a threat is against a non-living location that frequently contains living individuals (e.g. a building), it could be a terrorist threat. Sometimes, death threats are part of a wider campaign of abuse targeting a person or a group of people (see terrorism, mass murder).
In some monarchies and republics, both democratic and authoritarian, threatening to kill the head of state and/or head of government (such as the sovereign, president, or prime minister) is considered a crime for which punishments vary. US law provides for up to 5 years in prison for threatening the President of the United States
[Link]
Now wouldn't that be something to see a snow storm of fines.
