© Reuters

White House Deputy Assistant to the President Sebastian Gorka said at a panel discussion on information warfare hosted by the Heritage Foundation.Gorka explained that in Islam the last jihad before judgment day will occur in the territory of al-Sham, meaning greater Syria.Gorka noted that the ongoing conflict in Syria is promoted by Daesh as the last Jihad, which he called an ideological and theological coup.Approximately 36,000 foreign fighters have been recruited by Daesh of which of 6,000 are from western countries, Gorka added.