© Murad Sezer / Reuters
The suspected organizer of the Reina nightclub attack in Istanbul during New Year celebrations has been detained.

A.S., the French national of Turkish origin, was detained in Istanbul. He has been wanted for alleged links to the outlawed Daesh terrorist group. A.S. rent one of the flats where the perpetrator of the attack, Abdulkadir Masharipov was hiding from police.

The Reina nightclub was attacked during New Year celebrations by a man carrying a Kalashnikov assault rifle. Thirty-nine people were killed, 69 wounded. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

Masharipov was detained by the Turkish security forces on January 16 in the Esenyurt district of Istanbul, after over two weeks on the run.