© Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

The US Department of Justice announced the charges on Monday, following a federal grand jury's indictment in Puerto Rico last Wednesday.From 1988 to 2016, about 40,000 pounds, or two tons, of cocaine went through Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, according to the DOJ.The Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) current and former officers allegedly involved in the scheme are Luis Vázquez-Acevedo, Carlos Rafael Adorno-Hiraldo, Keila Carrasquillo, Daniel Cruz-Echevarría, José Cruz-López, and Antonio Vargas-Saavedra.Vázquez-Acevedo is described as the middleman between drug trafficking organizations and the other TSA employees, who oversaw suitcases containing at least 8 to 15 kilograms of cocaine being dropped off at a check-in counter and then passed through X-ray machines before being loaded onto airplanes.said José Baquero, federal security director for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, in the Monday press release.The bust was a result of an Airport Investigations and Tactical Team (AirTAT) investigation, a 2-year-old multi-agency initiative.Other defendants named in the announcement were Edwin Francisco Castro, Tomas Dominguez-Rohena, Ferdinand López, José Gabriel López-Mercado, Javier Ortiz and Miguel Ángel Pérez-Rodríguez., according to the announcement.Assistant US Attorney Stuart J. Zander is the head prosecutor, under the supervision of Assistant US Attorney Julia Díaz-Rex, the deputy chief of San Juan's International Narcotics Unit.