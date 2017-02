© The Backbencher

The leaked draft of a presidential memorandum Donald Trump is expected to sign within daysin the Democratic Republic of Congo through their purchase of "conflict minerals."The memo, distributed inside the administration on Friday afternoon and obtained by The Intercept, directs the Securities and Exchange Commission to, a provision of thefor two years —The memorandum also directs the State Department and Treasury Department towhich had bipartisan support, was to drain militias of revenue by forcing firms to conduct reviews of their supply chain to determine if contractors used minerals sourced from the militias.The impending decision comes as Trump held a meeting Wednesday with Brian Krzanich, the chief executive ofAt the White House today, Krzanich appeared with the president to announce a new manufacturing plant in Arizona.Human rights advocates — who had celebrated the conflicts rule as a major step forward — were appalled. "Any executive action suspending the U.S. conflict minerals rule would beseeking to profit from Congo's minerals as well assaid Carly Oboth, the policy adviser at Global Witness, in a statement responding to a Reuters article that first reported the move. "It is an abuse of power that the Trump administration is claiming that the law should be suspended through aAdvanced computer chips, including technology used in cell phones and semiconductors,Firms such asuse advanced chips that contain tantalum, gold, tin, and tungsten — elements that can be mined at low prices in the the DRC, where mines are often controlled by militias fueling a decades-long civil war.American tech companies, such as Intel, lobbied directly on the rule when it was proposed. But since passage,Trade groups representing major U.S. tech firms and other manufacturers, including thethrough a federal lawsuit. In 2014, a federal court struck down a part of the rule that forced firms to reveal DRC conflict minerals on their corporate websites.Intel is also one of the firms that has touted its effort to comply with the law, publishing a report that notes the company has conducted 40 on-site reviews of smelters in the eastern DRC.Reuters also reported that acting SEC chief Michael Piwowar has taken steps to also weaken enforcement, asking staff to "reconsider how companies should comply."