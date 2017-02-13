Puppet Masters
No rise in deportations of Mexicans from US, says foreign minister
RT
Mon, 13 Feb 2017 18:15 UTC
During a TV interview which aired Monday, Videgaray said the number of deported Mexicans is, at most, the same as it was last year despite the recently reported arrest of hundreds of undocumented immigrants in the US, reports Reuters.
Videgaray added that since Trump's promise to ramp-up Mexican deportations, Mexican consulates have been receiving three times more daily phone calls from concerned citizens.
The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have been carrying out raids following Trump's January 25 executive order on immigration, instructing federal agencies to "get back control of its borders".
Mexico's foreign minister said he has noticed a change in some procedures relating to undocumented migrants in the US, especially in California, where there have been more operations against migrants.
While the action to arrest undocumented workers was put in place by the Obama administration - which deported 2 million people during its time in office - Trump's executive order plans to deport up to 3 million illegal immigrants, including those who have not been convicted of a crime.
In Los Angeles the ICE arrested about 160 immigrants, according to officials, during a five-day operation that sparked a peaceful protest in downtown LA.
Raids were also carried out in Atlanta, New York, Chicago, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Comment: Oh, that's awkward for those trying to depict Trump's border protection as a reemergence of Nazi Germany... especially when Obama deported more people than any other president.
History shows that there is nothing so easy to enslave and nothing so hard to emancipate as ignorance, hence it becomes the double enemy of civilization. By its servility it is the prey of tyranny, and by its credulity it is the foe of enlightenment.
