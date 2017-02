© Henry Romero / Reuters



The number of Mexicans being deported from the United States is the same, if not lower, since US President Donald Trump came to power, says Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray.During a TV interview which aired Monday,Videgaray added that since Trump's promise to ramp-up Mexican deportations, Mexican consulates have been receiving three times more daily phone calls from concerned citizens.The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have been carrying out raids following Trump's January 25 executive order on immigration, instructing federal agencies to "get back control of its borders".Mexico's foreign minister said he has noticed a change in some procedures relating to undocumented migrants in the US, especially in California, where there have been more operations against migrants.In Los Angeles the ICE arrested about 160 immigrants, according to officials, during a five-day operation that sparked a peaceful protest in downtown LA.Raids were also carried out in Atlanta, New York, Chicago, North Carolina and South Carolina.