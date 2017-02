© G. Vockel / www.globallookpress.com

The Russian embassy in the UK fired back at the claims made by Britain's cybersecurity chief in an interview to Sunday Times, in which he accused Moscow of ramping up state-sponsored attacks on the UK. It said there is still no evidence of such attacks.," The Russian Embassy in the UK tweeted, accompanying the message with a photo of the piece.In the interview , Ciaran Martin, head of the new National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) and deputy director of the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), claimed that the UK intelligence observed a surge in Russia-sponsored attacks aimed at stealing the UK's sensitive defense and foreign policy documents for the last two years.Martin attributed what he described as a "step change in Russian aggression in cyberspace" to Moscow's intention to "assert power and influence against the West."Nevertheless,, referring to the large-scale hack that reportedly targeted the US Office of Personal Management in 2015.He claimed that UK had sustained 188 attacks, including from Russia-sponsored hackers, classified as "Category 2 and 3" within last three months that have compromised UK security.Ahead of the US presidential elections and in its immediate aftermath, Russia's alleged hacking of the elections, which was repeatedly denied by Moscow as "nonsense," has been grabbing international media attention. The blame game in the media went to great lengths, with NBC reporting in December that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered the hack himself to secure Trump's victory.The anti-Russian hysteria in the US media has since spread to the UK. In December, The Times reported that "Moscow is behind a concerted drive to undermine the UK through espionage, misinformation, cyberattacks and fake news,"The article, authored by Josh Boswell, cited Damian Collins, chairman of the UK House of Commons Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee, as saying that "British companies should not be advertising on channels that disseminate fake news designed to spread fear and confusion."Annie Machon, a former British intelligence officer, told RT that"There seems to be another step in the demonization of Russia, which started with the DNC hacks and the fake hacking of the elections and fake news, and the rest of that.," Machon said.Machon believes that the excess focus on Russia's cyber activities, in comparison to that of China, that "has been caught out massively hacking across Europe,"