Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took off for the US capital on Monday, where he is set to meet Trump in the White House on Wednesday. Having known Donald Trump "very well" (according to Netanyahu himself) and even Donald Trump's father (according to the Washington Post) - since Netanyahu served his country in the UN in New York in the 1980s, Netanyahu spoke about his current expectations while boarding the plane to Washington.Netanyahu, who is among the very first world leaders to have a personal encounter with President Trump, said he would also meet Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and other Republican and Democratic leaders while in Washington.The Israeli-Palestinian conflict, relations with Iran, and the Syrian crisis are on the meeting's agenda, the Jerusalem Post reported, while citing Netanyahu as saying that he intends "to steer the historic alliance for the benefit of national interest."