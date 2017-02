© Pascal Rossignol / Reuters



The sexual assault of a young child at the camp left her mother so shocked that she was rendered mute

"Sexual assault, violence and rape are all far too common," one volunteer female coordinator told the Observer , speaking on condition of anonymity.," she said."Although the showers are meant to be locked at night, particularly dangerous individuals in the camp have keys and are able to take the women to the showers in the night to force themselves on them. This has happened to women I know very well," added the coordinator, who has worked at the camp's women's center since October of 2016.She said that adult nappies are one of the most in-demand items distributed to women at the Dunkirk Camp, which is home to about 2,000 refugees, of whom an estimated 100 are unaccompanied minors.," she said.Minors have also been attacked, the volunteer said.."According to another testimony, which was provided by an ex-NGO worker who spent three and a half years volunteering at Dunkirk, men targeted women and children because they were the most vulnerable."You see women in a male environment with men that are disconnected from reality, so there are serious incidents such as rape. Women, children, young teens, male and female.""We have also seen in the past a woman holding a seven or eight-year-old girl by her arm next to GSF [Gynaecology Sans Frontières charity which has a unit on site] and apparently, this child had been raped just before, and the woman was afraid to report it to police. She was there, standing silent refusing to report it," one worker's testimony said.One woman traveling by herself said unaccompanied individuals are soft targets."All men see that I'm alone, and it's the same for the children. Men see me and they want to rape me," she said.Bindmans law firm, prominent defenders of civil liberties and human rights, will initiate legal proceedings against the Home Office, which is accused of unfairly choosing to settle only minors from the Calais camp that closed in October, while ignoring the child refugees in Dunkirk, the Observer reports.Failure of the authorities to properly police the site has allowed the smugglers to take control, the Dunkirk Legal Support Team says."We have done all that we can to draw the plight of the Dunkirk children to the attention of the UK government and implored them to act to honor the pledges made," Georgia Feilding of the Dunkirk Legal Support Team told the Observer."We now have no other choice but to turn to the high court to challenge their failure to protect these most vulnerable of children and provide them with a safe route and sanctuary in the UK," she said.The law, which was the brainchild of Lord Dubs, who is a former refugee himself, was aimed at helping some of the estimated 90,000 unaccompanied migrant children across Europe, but only 350 were actually brought to Britain under the scheme.Responding to the decision to kill the program, Lord Dubs, who was six years old when he fled Prague after Nazis took Czechoslovakia in 1939, said "Britain has a proud history of welcoming refugees. At a time when Donald Trump is banning refugees from America, it would be shameful if the UK followed suit by closing down this route to sanctuary for unaccompanied children just months after it was opened."The Archbishop of Canterbury also said he was "saddened and shocked" by the demise of the Dubs Amendment.A petition signed by 50,000 people urging Theresa May to continue taking in lone child refugees was handed to the PM on Saturday.